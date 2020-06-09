Ruth Barefoot, who took over as the director of the Anacortes Public Library in March 2018, stepped down from her position last week.
“It has been an honor and privilege to serve as the Library Director these last two years. I have given this decision a lot of thought and feel that it is time to scale back my activities and prioritize my health over the busy role of library director,” Barefoot wrote in a letter to Mayor Laurie Gere.
Since she took over, Barefoot led several changes at the library, including moving services online, introducing a new logo and branding, improving vendor support and collaborating with stakeholders throughout the community.
“She is leaving behind the tools for a more sustainable and vibrant future at the Anacortes library,” a release from the city reads.
Jeff Vogel, who has worked at the library since 2007, will take over as interim director. In his time at the library, he worked as a librarian and as part of the management team.
He said normally he oversees the adult collection and online services, but hasn’t been doing much collection development in recent months. The city is on a spending freeze in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, so any new books purchased for the library have only been through donations from the Friends of the Anacortes Library group.
Vogel is now leading the library through its phased transition back to normal.
Just last week, the library was added to the organizations that could resume some normal operations in the second phase of Gov. Jay Inslee’s Safe Start plan. The library is again accepting materials in its drop box and will soon offer curbside pickup of new materials.
The drop box is only open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesdays and Fridays, Vogel said. Materials turned back into the library must go through a 72-hour quarantine period before they are returned to the shelves or passed on to other patrons, he said. Patrons can drop off books during the open hours, and then the boxes will be closed again and materials will sit for a few days before they are processed.
Starting next week, most likely Tuesday, June 16, the library will offer curbside pickup of books and other materials. Library patrons will be able to put books on hold via the library’s online catalog, just like they normally would, although they will be soon able to also reserve items now on the shelf. When items are ready, they just visit during the set hours, call a number posted outside the library and a staff member will bring materials to the car.
Hours will be limited at first but should expand as the library gets used to this new way of doing things, Vogel said.
“We want to serve our patrons so badly, but we have to do it slowly and intentionally at first,” he said.
He said the goal now is just to get “books in peoples’ hands.”
The library cannot open its doors or start in-person programming again until Phase 3. Until then, it will focus on getting people connected with materials and preparing for the next phase, Vogel said.
“We can’t wait to see everybody,” he said. “It’s really hard being a library and not having people here. They’re the reason why we exist, and we are looking forward to seeing everybody in person when we can do it safely.”
