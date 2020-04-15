By Briana Alzola
The number of new COVID-19 cases has stopped its steep climb upward in Skagit County, but Island Hospital CEO Charles Hall said he wouldn’t think of it has a flattening of the curve. Instead, he’s looking at it as a plateau.
As of Monday, Skagit County had 193 cases and six deaths.
The numbers haven’t started to slope downward, but they are growing at a much less alarming rate, something Hall said points to the precautions people are taking to keep themselves away from others.
He cautioned that the slowing of growth, though, doesn’t mean that restrictions should ease yet. A resurgence of the virus could allow numbers to again climb, Hall said.
The Washington State Hospital Association estimates that Skagit County will hit 260 positive cases by April 25, based on current growth patterns. Original estimates, before Gov. Jay Inslee’s stay-at-home order, predicted the county’s positive case count would break 200 in early April.
Hall said to keep on the right track, everyone should be extra careful in crowded situations. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends wearing masks in places with limited space that could restrict social distancing, like grocery stores.
The hospital’s policy now is that everyone wear masks while in the hospital, Hall said.
Island Hospital, meanwhile, is working on insuring its financial stability moving forward, Hall told the hospital Board of Commissioners at a meeting last week.
“We are currently losing about $3 million a month, and we can’t sustain that forever,” he said.
Revenue has dropped 51% since March 18, when it closed nonessential services, hospital
CFO Elise Cutter said during the meeting. The hospital is doing less, and what it is doing costs more, she said.
Funds from savings are covering the costs, she said.
“We are dipping into our cash reserves on a monthly basis,” Cutter said.
Hospital leadership also has taken steps to reduce expenses, split between staffing and operational costs. So far, cuts have amounted to roughly $725,000 a month.
If the nonessential services closures last longer than 90 days, it could mean making more monthly cuts, Hall said.
“We may have to dig a little deeper,” he said. “We are but a shell today of what we used to be two months ago.”
The hospital needs to have 60 days cash on hand to be able to fully resume nonessential services after the pandemic is over, he said.
The hospital is hovering just under 100 days cash on hand now, but will see decreases in the next few weeks, Cutter said in an email. As of Tuesday morning, patient revenue is 57% below budget expectations set for early this year.
The hospital is looking for ways to make up for that shortfall, in addition to cuts already made, Cutter said at the board meeting. Staff is reaching out to legislators at the state and federal level to try to secure state and national funding, she said.
Board members had questions about the stimulus package at the federal level, which sets aside dollars for hospitals.
Cutter said the staff is still waiting to find out what the stimulus means for Island Hospital. In the meantime, the focus will be to look for places to cut and reduce the risk of being unable to reopen some of its now-closed services, Cutter said.
“If we get federal assistance, great. If we don’t, we need to be prepared,” she said.
As the hospital keeps an eye on its own post-pandemic health, staff is also looking at what could be coming in the near future under direction from Skagit County.
Right now, whether or not a person is tested could differ from provider to provider, hospital COO Ann Raish said. Island Hospital is following Skagit County Public Health advice and sticking to CDC guidelines when it comes to testing.
Those guidelines have loosened since the beginning of the pandemic, Raish said.
At first, tests were only offered to people with fever, a new cough or shortness of breath and usually only to older patients.
Because tests were limited, many younger people with symptoms were sent home to isolate and recover without being tested, Raish said.
More people are being tested now since test kits are more available an results are easier to obtain. But the goal remains to give tests first to people in higher-risk situations, Raish said.
Right now, anyone who has symptoms or concerns can visit the respiratory clinic on M Avenue to be seen, Raish said. When a person visits the clinic, the provider will decide if testing is needed. Symptoms vary from person to person and also could include headaches or digestive issues.
The hospital is gearing up, though, in case it needs to implement a mobile unit. That would be used should the county move forward with testing nonsymptomatic people and tracing contact to help see how the disease is traveling through the community. When that happens, it will be a countywide effort, Raish said.
Reports now indicate that 25% of people who have the disease are asymptomatic, but may carry the disease and pass it to others.
