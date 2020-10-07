Some Anacortes students will head back to school buildings next month.
Kindergarten through third grade will return for half-days four days a week starting Nov. 2. Fourth and fifth graders will start with half-day schedules Nov. 9.
At the elementary level, each student will be in either a morning or afternoon group. Wednesdays will still be at-home learning days for the students. Each family should have received their assigned group by the end of last week, according to the district.
In-person learning for middle and high school students will be a little later.
Middle school students will likely be back in classrooms in early December, and high school students on Feb. 8.
Other activities are starting back up.
Coaches started meeting with small groups of athletes (less than five at a time) for practices this week. Right now, the earliest team sports could start play is Dec. 28 with the winter sports season, but those sports cannot start competing until Skagit County is in Phase 4 of the state’s Safe Start plan. Right now, the county is in Phase 2.
