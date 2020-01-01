The Anacortes School Board of Directors is asking the state Legislature to reconsider a lid on the amount of money school districts can collect from area taxpayers.
The board signed a resolution at its Dec. 19 meeting that is a “Call to Resolve the Levy-Lid Crisis.”
The district says voters passed a levy in February 2018 with 65% of the vote, but a legislative decision means it can only collect $2,500 per student (or $1.50 per $1,000 of assessed property value, whichever is lower).
At the time that cap was put in place, districts around the state urged lawmakers to raise the levy cap. A change late in the legislative session increased the cap to a collection rate of $3,000 per student (or $2.50 per $1,000 assessed property value) but only for districts with more than 40,000 full-time students. Only the Seattle School District qualifies.
The Anacortes district collected $1.2 million less than voters approved for the 2019-20 school year, according to the resolution.
It will continue to lose money in the coming years if the situation is not reversed and expects to collect $1.4 million less in the 2020-21 school year and $1.5 million less than approved in 2021-22.
The district had to cut several staff members because of the levy loss, according to resolution.
“The Anacortes School District Board of Directors calls on the Washington State House of Representatives and the Washington State Senate to quickly arrive at a legislative solution that allows adversely impacted districts such as Anacortes to collect he local voter-approved enrichment funding necessary to meet local needs and remain in service to their students, families, and communities,” the resolution reads.
