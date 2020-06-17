The last day of school this year is Friday for the Anacortes School District students, but the School Board is already looking to what school might look like in the fall.
School districts received some guidance from the state last week, but many questions remain as school leaders start exploring how to start a new school year during a pandemic.
“We have to plan for every scenario,” said incoming Superintendent Justin Irish, who takes over July 1. “We have to plan but stay flexible.”
There’s no guarantee which phase of Gov. Jay Inslee’s Safe Start plan the county will be in when school is set to start again, Irish said. A rise in COVID-19 cases could mean dropping back to a lower phase. The uncertainty means the district must have several plans ready to move forward.
Last week, state education Superintendent Chris Reykdal released guidance for the fall that includes requirements for masks, distancing between students and health screenings at entrances.
“We will do this together, keeping student and staff safety and well-being as our highest priority in the reopening,” Reykdal wrote in a letter to school leaders around the state. “To be very clear, it is my expectation that schools will open this fall for in-person instruction.”
The state is requiring districts to develop plans that encompass not only safety measures but also contingency plans in case of further school closures. Possibilities for schools to consider include split or rotating schedules and a phased reopening.
In his guidance, available on the Office of the Superintendent of Public Instruction website, Reykdal talks about safety measures and how schools should prepare in case there is again a rapid change from in-person to at-home education.
The state guidance is specific in some areas and general in others, leaving a need for a “lot more clarification,” Irish said. That will come from community feedback, stakeholders and more answers from the state, he said.
Irish said he’s lucky to be working with the area Educational Service District. Director Larry Francois is regularly bringing together all the regional superintendents so they can work on a unified approach to school in the fall, Irish said.
“We just have a lot of questions,” he said.
A COVID-19 response team for the district is made up of leaders from all areas of the district, including administration, teaching and transportation.
The priority now is safety, but there are administrative issues that will need to be solved, as well. The district is looking at how changes in policy and school days could affect staffing and how that will affect bargaining groups when it comes time to negotiate wages.
The Anacortes School School Board and school leaders talked about options at its meeting last week.
The district has been seeking feedback from families, said outgoing Superintendent Mark Wenzel.
Some questions regarded the amount of time students were spending on schoolwork and how tough that schoolwork was. For some, the amount has been just right. Others felt students needed more dedicated education time.
Many talked about difficulties in helping children get through an online learning format.
“The last few weeks have been very trying for families,” Wenzel said.
When it came to kids in schools, answers were varied, too, he said.
Some parents don’t want to send their students to school if masks are required, he said. Others said they won’t send their kids to the Anacortes schools in the fall, no matter what precautions the district puts in place.
The district wants to make sure as many students as possible stay with the district and remain safe, Wenzel said.
The district receives a certain amount of state funding per student. Fewer enrolled students means less money to pay for programs and staff, Wenzel said.
There are many factors to consider when looking at school in the fall, he said.
One of those is what it would look like if only some of the students returned to the classrooms while others stayed at home in a virtual learning scenario. The district would need to prioritize which students will return, he said.
The district has 350 students with some sort of disability, and some of them may not have the same opportunities if they don’t return physically to school.
The more the district looks at reopening schools in the fall, the more issues come up that need answers, said Irish, who has been joining in district discussions for weeks in advance of taking over.
Some examples:
If 20 students are in a class, how can 6 feet of social distance be maintained?
If a student shows symptoms of COVID-19, where is that student taken and who oversees what happens next?
When a student or staff member tests positive for the virus, does the school need to be shut down for cleaning?
As discussions continue, several board members urged district leadership to keep people aware of options and keep seeking feedback from the district.
People want answers, and if they get them, they will be able to prepare for what’s coming, board member Marilyn Hanesworth said.
