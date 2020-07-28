A fully remote schedule to start the school year is looking very likely at the Anacortes School District next year, and the school year will start a little later than usual.
The School Board on Tuesday night recommended to Superintendent Justin Irish that district staff turn their focus to creating an effective remote learning school for students instead of also working on a hybrid in-person model for students during the pandemic.
The school year is also shifting slightly. The board approved a change to the school calendar that means school will start for students on Sept. 14, almost two weeks later than planned. That will give district staff a little longer to prepare for remote learning.
School will now end on Monday, June 21, just a few days after it was originally scheduled to end, Irish said.
The staff has been working through logistics and financial problems relating to in-person learning.
The board heard about some of those issues, including COVID-19 testing that would slow down students’ entry into school each day, a limited number of students in classrooms and staggered start times for students.
Logistically, much of the school day would be spent on cleaning and testing students and following safety protocols, Irish said. That means much less time for student learning.
“Not a lot of time would be spent on instruction,” he said.
It also means more staff members are needed. Even at a reduced student body (with some students opting in to remote-only learning), each school would need a significant number of additional teachers to make small class sizes work.
That doesn’t count the teachers who will be moving over to teach the online school and no longer be working in their classrooms.
That could up to more than $1 million more per school, just in staffing and benefits, district Director of Finance and Operations Dave Cram said.
“We just don’t have the capacity to do that,” he said.
That doesn’t include additional staff members on buses to check students before they board, additional nurses to help with sick kids and additional staff to clean and sanitize the buildings several times a week.
So, the district is shifting focus to look at an online-only model to start the year, with the exception that it continue to provide support to students who most need it like those with special needs, English-language learners and those students who have individualized education programs, Irish said.
“We know the best model out there is face-to-face instruction, but I also know that we are unable to provide that at the level we want to,” Irish said.
Changing focus know means more time to plan for support and resources for teachers, who are essentially needing to learn a whole new skill set in the next month or so before school starts, Irish said.
Extra work is needed to make sure the fall school plan is rigorous and doable and that students are learning just as much as they would in school.
By trying to plan for too many outcomes, supports are taken away from each one, Irish said.
Cram said everything is up in the air right now, so it’s better to focus on a model that can definitely happen.
“I’ve never had to work in an environment with so many unknowns and where the information changes every day,” he said.
That way, the remote learning will start out strong, and the district can later phase in in-person learning when it’s safe to do so.
Multiple board members talked about the very real possibility that Gov. Jay Inslee or the state Department of Health will mandate school closures this fall. If that happens, districts need to be ready, board member Matt Cutter said.
Irish agreed and added that negotiations are ongoing for staff and knowing what school will look like in the fall is a big part of that.
“Every district is grappling with time,” he said. “Many districts are making the decisions now.”
Making a decision and not drawing out other possibilities means that parents and staff both will be able to make plans, board member Jennie Beltramini said.
There is no world where everyone is happy, board president Bobbilyn Hogge said. In the face of real challenges, the best thing to do is just to pick a direction and work toward making it the best it can be, she said.
Beltramini urged the district to still find ways for students to engage in person if they can, whether it’s through clubs or activities.
