Teachers, administrators and other staff members at the Anacortes School District are working together to make sure students are well-rounded members of the community and not just focused on academics, according to Superintendent Mark Wenzel.
Wenzel spoke about the State of the School District last month at a Chamber of Commerce meeting. Featuring student speakers who have triumphed in the face of hardship and who have found joy in extracurricular activities, Wenzel’s speech focused on several school initiatives and programs designed to help better the lives of young people.
Yoshi Pye, a seventh-grader, talked about his struggles with depression and how a school counselor reached out at the right time to get the care he needs.
Anna Prewitt, a senior, talked about her own focus on school and how it took a teacher to shake things up and make her realize that the joy of learning was just as important as good grades.
Now, she wants to be a teacher to share that love of learning with others.
The district continues to be focused on social-emotional learning, Wenzel said. It has implemented a program called RULER (Recognize, Understand, Label, Express, Regulate) out of Yale. The program has several portions to help students understand what they are feeling and then act on it.
RULER is helping students figure out who they are at their best, Wenzel said.
They use a mood meter to learn how to identify emotions and helps them learn feeling words, like pleasant, ecstatic and enraged.
Students are learning how to better express themselves, Wenzel said. In many classrooms, students point out how are feeling when they enter each morning. That helps the teacher be ready for the day, he said. He also shared stories of teachers using the mood meter to quantify emotions in her own life.
Each class and school is also crafting a charter to make sure everyone agrees on what the goals are in that school or class, Wenzel said.
He shared a few charters with the assembled group, including one out of fourth grade that said “We the 4th graders will work together to create a classroom where everyone feels happy to come to school, feels safe, and feels inspired to learn.”
The charter went on to outline how students would do that for each other.
Students are investing time and effort in the classrooms they want to see, Wenzel said.
The district is also focusing on mental health, he said.
The Island Hospital Foundation continues to provide funding help for a mental health therapist, and the district is looking to fund more mental health programs at the school.
Studies show students are facing pressure and there are higher rates of depression and anxiety, Wenzel said. The district acknowledges it and is working to make sure there are services available at school for anyone who needs them, free of charge.
Those programs have been instrumental to the health of the school district and Wenzel said the district is continuing to look for ways to add services and reach more students.
The district is also celebrating the opening of its new high school facility, almost four years after construction began. The district will host an open house event at 4 p.m. Tuesday, April 21.
The event also celebrated the Anacortes Schools Foundation, which had a record year last year, donating roughly $500,000 to programs, enrichment and scholarships.
That included a new summer program called IMPACT, meant to help early learners get up to speed during the summer.
At least year’s annual scholarship night, the foundation awarded about $230,000 scholarships to more than 100 students at Anacortes High School. This year, those numbers have only grown, foundation director Marta McClintock said. The scholarship night is May 27 this year.
Scholarships aren’t just for older students, though.
McClintock said she has seen the impact preschool has on early learners, and that’s a focus of the foundation. It provides several preschool scholarships each year because the board doesn’t want to see children left behind just because their family can’t afford preschool, McClintock said.
