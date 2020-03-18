All Anacortes schools closed for an extended spring break when the bells rang Monday and won’t start back for six weeks.
The closure comes as Gov. Jay Inslee ordered closures statewide to stop the spread of COVID-19. The plan is to reopen Monday, April 27 — as of now.
The virus, declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization and a national emergency here, has been sweeping across the country in recent weeks.
While the younger population has not yet been as hard-hit by COVID-19 as older people, there is concern that children in crowded settings could pick up the virus and carry it to others.
“If we can limit transmission through social distancing, it will support our health care professionals to support those in need,” Superintendent Mark Wenzel said in an email to the American. “We’ve seen the articles on flattening the curve, and we all have a responsibility. This is definitely new territory for all of us in schools.”
National health officials have said that the goal is to avoid a sharp spike in coronavirus cases that could overwhelm health systems. The best way to prevent that is to try to slow the spread.
Wenzel said a main focus is making sure all students have access to services they need throughout the closure.
That includes food for families who need it and mental health services. It also means childcare for some children, particularly those of health care workers and emergency responders.
“We appreciate our families’ understanding that the closure impacts our staff in many of the same ways it impacts the larger community,” Wenzel wrote. “For example, many of our staff will have to take care of their own children during the closure, so we want to temper expectations about the learning program we provide. We will have more information on the nature of learning resources at the end of the week. We’re also prioritizing food, mental health and childcare to make sure basic needs are met and health care professionals can work.”
No services will be in place during April 6-10, which was the school’s regularly scheduled spring break.
All school programs and practices have ceased.
Sports will not resume until after school is back in session.
Food for families
Beginning Tuesday, food will be available in a grab-and-go format Monday through Friday. Families can pick up food between 11 a.m. to noon at the Anacortes High School (east commons curbside) and Fidalgo Elementary (staff parking lot).
Wenzel said staff is also looking at ways to deliver food to students’ homes using transportation department staff. That should be available soon, he said.
Food to Go will also be providing food on Thursdays to help kids get through the weekend. All students are eligible.
Visit asd103.org to find forms to fill out for each food service.
Childcare
The district is also providing childcare for some families so that young people have a place to go during the day.
To qualify for childcare, students must be enrolled at the Anacortes School District, must live on Fidalgo Island and must “have a parent or guardian who is a first responder or a medical/health/elderly care professional; families verified as eligible for McKinney-Vento services; children with critical needs who have no other daycare option and parents/caregivers must report to work; or children of essential ASD staff necessary to maintain operations,” according to the district.
Breakfast and lunch will be provided. Interested families can fill out a form at asd103.org.
“We’ll be developing guidelines on social distancing within the program,” Wenzel wrote in his email. “We plan to have some learning components as part of the program. Planning is ongoing.”
The district is still working on details as to staffing and location for the program, he said. The staff is looking at the people who have already requested service, so that locations can be as convenient as possible for families that need care, Wenzel said.
The district is trying to get that program started up early next week, he said.
Learning during closure
Teachers sent basic materials home with students Monday, Wenzel said. The district is now pulling together a list of resources and activities that students can participate in during the closure to keep active in their school work and learning.
None of the school work sent home with students or presented electronically will be graded or required, according to the district.
All state assessments have been canceled, and Advanced Placement course tests have been moved later into May.
Middle and high school students will keep their devices with them during the closure. Technology staff will still be available at 360-503-1220 with questions.
Elementary students who do not have access to a device or internet at home may also be able to check those out through the district. A form is available at asd103.org.
Comcast is offering two months free to new Internet Essentials customers in response to recent and anticipated emergency measures associated with the coronavirus: www.internetessentials.com.
Mental health services
District staff members are working with area agencies and Island Hospital to provide mental health services to those students who need them.
According to Wenzel, the district has a secure line to help facilitate teletherapy, so students can speak with mental health professionals from their own homes.
“Therapists will be reaching out to communicate directly with families regarding the continuation of services,” according to the district. “We will continue to provide resources to all families to support child wellbeing and self-care within the home.”
