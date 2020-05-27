After several months of meetings, forums and discussions with community partners, the Anacortes School Board is moving forward with its official equity policy.
The policy is expected to be adopted June 11.
Equity has been a major focus for the district over the past few years, as it looks at ways to ensure that every student has access to the same level of education.
“We believe that each child has tremendous potential and is worthy of our best effort,” the policy states. “While this is true, we know that children do not face level playing fields at school. We understand that individual and institutional biases result in students experiencing opportunity and achievement gaps. These biases are based on race, income, disability, gender, gender identity, sexual orientation, religion, language acquisition, mental health and other factors.”
The policy outlines ways staff members can recognize biases and help close achievement gaps, including addressing social and emotional health of students, reflecting on diversity and introducing multiple pathways for success.
The policy will help students from all over Anacortes find their own ways to be successful, Superintendent Mark Wenzel said.
He also put forth a series of questions and topics for the School Board and its incoming superintendent to consider as they plan for the next school year, which is set to begin Sept. 2.
Justin Irish takes over this summer as Wenzel departs, but there’s still no clear view of what school may look like then due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Wenzel said the district will need to consider efficient, effective health screenings, expectations for virtual and in-person attendance and sustainable grading systems for the new school year.
The state Office of the Superintendent of Public Instruction office is assembling a statewide task force with more than 100 stakeholders to help come up with school reopening models. Some ideas being presented on a state level are staggered in-person classes, stronger distance learning and shifted school calendars. The state is expected to provide more official guidance to schools in early June.
The district needs to be ready to take that guidance and answer its own questions on how to continue education with a lens on both the pandemic and equity for students, Wenzel said.
He and Irish both worked on the equity policy. During his interview for the job, Irish talked frequently of his work on equity and the importance of putting such policies in place.
Irish said the key to making equity happen is bringing different voices to the table to discuss things like curriculum and programs offered to students.
He said the Anacortes draft policy is one of the best he’s seen.
“I’m excited to continue the strong work the district has already accomplished with its equity goals,” Irish said in a statement from the district. “I look forward to working with our team to develop procedures that make real and lasting impacts for all our students.”
Board President Bobbilynn Hogge said she is excited to see the policy put in place so equity work can move forward within the district.
“We want to live these words,” board member Erin Rieger said.
