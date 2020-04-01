School buildings are quiet, but educators across Washington are working to make sure the learning doesn’t stop.
As school closures continue on in Anacortes, teachers and other staff members are working out how to best serve their students, Superintendent Mark Wenzel told the School Board at a special online meeting March 24.
Remote learning
As Anacortes staff gears up for at least another month of schools being closed, they are looking at ways to take education to the students, Wenzel said.
Teachers are posting information and assignments online — all optional so far — and holding conferences online to chat with students.
The state is now telling districts to prepare ways to educate students remotely over a longer period.
“In late February and early March, we set a high bar for districts who wanted to continue distance learning if their school buildings were to close. The situation in our state has drastically evolved since that time,” according to a message on the Office of the Superintendent of Public Instruction.
The Anacortes Learns page, accessible through asd103.org, offers updates and contact information for teachers and instructional coaches, as well as detailed information for each grade level. Suggested daily schedules and links to resources are included to give students access to the most help as possible, Wenzel said.
With the possibility of school being closed later than April 24, school leaders need a more vigorous approach to online learning, Wenzel said.
“We need to plan for the long term,” Wenzel said.
Students in the middle and high schools took their devices home on their last day, March 17. The district is now passing them out to every elementary student in town.
Using the same device makes it easier for everyone to run the same programs, Wenzel said.
The district is helping connect students who do not have internet service, too, with help from a $5,000 donation from the Anacortes Schools Foundation.
Food and childcare
The district is providing free food to students during the closure. The goal is to make sure every kid eats every weekday. On Monday, March 23, the district started delivering food to most of its elementary bus stops. Drivers stop at each place and wait five minutes before moving on, Wenzel said.
The first day of service, the district served 250 lunches – 220 from the bus and 30 from a lunch stand outside Anacortes High School. Tuesday, those numbers were up to 310 meals, with expectations to serve 350 on Wednesday, Wenzel said.
To choose the bus stops, the transportation staff came together and at looked at what stops were the safest to use that would allow the most access for kids throughout the district, Wenzel said.
Wenzel said the district should be proud to be “getting that many meals out the door and into families’ hands.”
As of now, lunch service will stop between April 6 and 10 as part of the district’s regularly scheduled spring break. However, in response to board member questions, Wenzel said he would look into the financial impact of keeping it going.
The district-led childcare program starts this week at Island View Elementary School, Wenzel said. There are 16 to 20 kids in the program spread throughout four classrooms. Rigorous health screenings will be in place, he said.
Seniors
High school administrators are meeting with counseling staff to work on helping seniors who may need a little extra help before graduation, Principal Jon Ronngren said at the meeting.
While awaiting more guidance at the state level, they are figuring out who needs to earn extra credits to graduate and making sure they will have that opportunity, he said.
To do that, counseling staff looked at where students were at the end of the first semester. Those who were not on track to graduate or needed to retake courses for credits are receiving some extra attention, Ronngren said.
He said they are trying to reach as many students as they can, including those who are homeless, though more needs to be done, he said.
State standardized tests are canceled for this year, but Advanced Placement tests, which can count for college credit, remain, possibly online. Students have been preparing all year, and the College Board is looking at options for those tests, Ronngren said.
Mental health
Staff is working on keeping connections with students who need mental health support, Wenzel said. The current elementary school mental health therapist sees about 40 children during an average week. During the closure, she has made appointments with 32 of them for electronic meetings, he said.
They care about families and want to make sure students feel valued and heard during this difficult time, he said.
