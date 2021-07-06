The high schools in town have a new leader.
Erin Duez took over as the principal of Cap Sante High School and as the assistant principal of Anacortes High School on July 1.
She has more than 17 years of experience in K-12 education, including as an assistant principal, an AVID site co-coordinator, assessment coordinator, instructional coach and math, chemistry and biology teacher.
“Dr. Duez was selected for her broad range of experience, including a focus on student achievement and high expectations, and a deep understanding of instructional practices,” Superintendent Justin Irish said in a statement of the district. “I’m excited about her background in math and science, and her leadership qualities overall.”
Most recently, Duez taught biology and A.P. chemistry in California. She also worked in the Mount Vernon School District as a math teacher and assistant principal. She is moving back to Anacortes this summer as her husband finishes his Navy career.
“I am excited to return home to Anacortes,” Duez said. “I believe strongly in setting high expectations for all students, and I look forward to supporting the staff, students, and families at both AHS and Cap Sante.”
At Cap Sante, Duez will oversee the district’s alternative high school program and provide support to staff and students. At AHS, she will manage school improvement efforts, academic, social-emotional and behavioral need of students.
She replaces AHS Assistant Principal Kecia Fox, who accepted a position with the Mount Vernon School District, and Cap Sante Principal Ryan Pike, who is headed for the Stanwood-Camano School District.
Duez will work with new AHS Principal Daniel Williams.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.