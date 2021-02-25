The Anacortes School District has selected three finalists for the position of principal at Anacortes High School: John Kniseley, Ryan Pike and Daniel Williams.
Presentations from each candidate, as well as a public forum with the chance for staff, parents, students and community members to ask questions, is 5:30-7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 25, via Zoom.
Participants will be asked to provide feedback about each candidate via a survey link. Superintendent Justin Irish will take the feedback into consideration during final interviews with candidates, according to the district.
Kniseley currently serves as principal at James Weldon Johnson College Preparatory Middle School in Jacksonville, Florida.
Pike is the principal for ASD@Home and Cap Sante High School in the Anacortes district.
Williams is the assistant principal at New Visions Charter High School for the Humanities in Bronx, New York.
The finalists were chosen by staff after a nationwide search. An interview panel made up of high school staff, a student representative, school and district administrators chose the three finalists.
“We intentionally posted the high school position early resulting in three outstanding candidates that rose to the top from a highly competitive pool of applicants,” Assistant Superintendent Becky Clifford said in a release from the district. “There have been a number of opportunities for stakeholder engagement and we are looking forward to the community’s feedback at (the) forum as we continue to vet the candidates through this comprehensive process.”
Anacortes High School has roughly 80 certificated and classified staff and a student body of about 700 students. The chosen principal will serve on the district’s leadership team and help guide the district’s focus on equitable outcomes for all students, according to the release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.