Students will head back to schools in the fall, according to a new plan released by the Anacortes School District on July 9.
The district is calling its plan a hybrid model that brings together elements of both in-person learning and remote learning.
“I strive to bring a collaborative approach to my leadership and am impressed with the district staff and community members I have met,” Superintendent Justin Irish wrote in an email to community stakeholders. “This community is engaged and genuinely cares about its students. Due to the current pandemic, we have had to make some decisions quicker than I would typically prefer. Please note that decisions are based on our present, best thinking. Anything can change at any time, and we ask everyone’s continued patience and flexibility.”
The district will look to state and local departments of health for guidance if cases surge and the school needs to move back to an all-remote learning model, Irish said in an email to the American.
If a student or staff member tests positive for COVID-19, the district will follow state Department of Health guidelines related to containment and cleaning. That could mean temporary closure, depending on the situation, he said in the email.
Each school will have a containment room available if a student starts showing COVID-19 symptoms. Nurses will follow Department of Health guidelines depending on symptoms to care for that child, he wrote in the email.
In the current proposal, students in kindergarten to fifth grade will attend classes at school buildings on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays.
Students in grades 6-12 will be broken into two groups. The first group will attend in-person classes on Mondays and Tuesdays. The second group will attend in person on Thursdays and Fridays. They will learn remotely on the other days.
On Wednesdays, most students of all grades will learn remotely, with some
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.