Face coverings and some distance between students will again be part of the plan this school year, but things will still be a lot closer to normal than what district Superintendent Justin Irish has seen so far.
Irish will get to be in the same place as all of the Anacortes School District’s staff for the first time at the all-staff kickoff today.
“I can’t wait to see them, feel that energy and kick off the school year in a positive way,” he said.
Then, school starts Wednesday, Sept. 8.
Students will be back at school for full days, five days a week this year. Irish started at the beginning of the 2020-21 school year and has yet to be in the schools when all students are in the classrooms at the same time.
“I am so excited to watch the students learn, grow and thrive,” Irish said.
Enrollment is up this year, too, after the district saw a large dip in students last year, Irish said. Students are returning to the district, and there is an influx of students at the kindergarten and first-grade levels. The district is hiring some extra staff to help with those new students, he said.
Many of the safety protocols from last year are still in place, with some modifications.
The biggest change is that instead of the required 6 feet between each student, they now must only stay 3 feet apart to the greatest extent possible, Irish said. The district is sticking to that rule as much as it can, but there are times during the day when students will be closer than 3 feet, he said.
Mitigation processes are in place to keep everyone as safe as possible, Irish said. Everyone at the school must wear a face covering at all times.
The schools have new air filtration systems that is above standard, he said. The district also purchased large HEPA filters that can be moved to where they are most needed, such as the cafeteria, where kids are closer together and as they eat, Irish said.
Most sanitation practices are the same, including hand washing and cleaning of classrooms, Irish said.
Specific guidelines are also in place for classes with special challenges, such as choir and band, Irish said. The students will be able to play their instruments but will just need to follow state safety guidelines, which are specific to each instrument type, Irish said. For example, students must wear approved masks (like a three-layer medical face mask) while singing and use “bell covers” on their brass and woodwind instruments while performing or practicing indoors.
Masks and covers are not required when outdoors, as long as there is at least 3 feet of distance between students.
Fall sports practices have already started, and the season kicks off soon with safety measures in place, he said.
Some parents have publicly opposed the state regulations on schools, while others are in full support.
Community member Julia Frisbie presented a group letter of gratitude to the School District at the School Board meeting Aug. 26.
People who are fighting against masks and other advice from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevent are “loud and persistent” but not the majority, she said.
“We’ve got your back,” she said.
The letter is signed by 227 Anacortes community members.
Jack Curtis also thanked the School District during the meeting for focusing on getting kids back into classrooms. To do that means following safety guidelines, he said.
To disregard that health advice is ignoring reality, he said.
Celese Stevens, running for the School Board, spoke at the meeting via Zoom.
She said she does not think that masks need to go away, but she is pro-parent choice and pro-parental involvement in their kids’ educations.
She said masks could interfere with providing a high quality of education and that the current mask policy could be more harmful than helpful to students.
Kids are struggling to make it through the day while wearing masks and that kind of strain takes away from their education, she said.
Other School Board candidates Meredith McIlmoyle, Diana Farnsworth and Erik Schorr attended the meeting, either via Zoom or in person. None of them spoke.
