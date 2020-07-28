The Anacortes School District will receive a payment of $87,845.11 from Bush, Roed & Hitchings, Inc. following a settlement regarding the Anacortes High School construction project.
The company served as a surveyor on the project, coming to evaluate the site for the new high school building. It misjudged elements of the site, project manager Marc Estvold told the School Board at its retreat last week.
“We used that survey as a basis for all of our design,” he said.
The district had to pay extra money to deal with things missed by Bush, Roed & Hitchings, Estvold said.
The settlement means the surveying company will pay for those things instead, Estvold said.
The district is also working through a disagreement with another contractor regarding the AHS project.
Citing loss of revenue due to construction delays, Colorado-based Sturgeon Electric has made what is called a request for equitable adjustment against the project’s general contractor, FORMA Construction, and, by proxy, the district. It is asking for $3 million.
The district is contesting the request.
Things are moving very slowly, Superintendent Justin Irish said at last week’s retreat.
