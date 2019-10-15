The Anacortes School Board is looking to replace Superintendent Mark Wenzel, who will leave the district at the end of the school year.
The board will take several steps to get there.
The board went over a schedule for the next several months with Mark Venn, consultant with Northwest Leadership Associates.
The first part of the project is determining just what the people of the Anacortes district want in a new leader.
Meetings with stakeholders will be 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22, at the Anacortes High School library, 1600 20th St.
Community members will have a chance to tell Venn and his associates what they want to see in a new superintendent. The meeting is open to the public, but district staff asked that people RSVP if they will come so they know how many people to expect.
RSVPs can be sent to 360-503-1211 or tramsay@asd103.org.
“We want the process to be as smooth and transparent as possible, and we want the community involved,” Venn said.
After the community stakeholder meetings, the consultants will report to the board what they learned and help create a brochure advertising the position, Venn said.
The position will be posted online and sent out to candidates all over the country between Nov. 11 and 15.
During the application process, which ends Feb. 7, the consulting firm will hold an online survey to receive more feedback, which should be helpful when choosing finalists, Venn said.
The board will receive a report on applicants on Feb. 12, and preliminary interviews are planned for Feb. 22. Those interviews will last several hours and are open to the public, Venn said.
Final interviews are scheduled for Feb. 25, 26 and 27, and a final selection is expected Feb. 28 during a public meeting, Venn said.
The consulting firm is charging the district roughly $15,000 and will do most of the work in finding applicants that fit the district, Venn said. If no candidates work out, the firm does another search at no charge.
If the hired candidate stays less than two years, the firm will do another search at no charge.
“We do guarantee our work,” Venn said.
