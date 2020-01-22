The Anacortes School District continues to look for a superintendent to replace outgoing Mark Wenzel, who will soon move to Singapore to lead an English-speaking school there.
As part of the search process, the district is asking community members to fill out a survey about what they want to see in a school leader.
Questions focus on personal and professional qualifications and what areas of focus the new superitendent should have.
The survey, available at www.surveymonkey.com/r/anacortes2020 (or www.surveymonkey.com/r/anacortesspanish for the Spanish version) is open until Feb. 7.
The district will also stop accepting applications on Feb. 7. It is working with firm Northwest Leadership Associates to find a new superintendent.
The board will receive a report on applicants on Feb. 12, and preliminary interviews are planned for Feb. 22. Those interviews will last several hours and are open to the public.
Final interviews are scheduled for Feb. 25, 26 and 27, and a final selection is expected Feb. 28 during a public meeting.
