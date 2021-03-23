The Anacortes School District is celebrating some successes in operating through the COVID-19 pandemic but has several challenges still to resolve, including space for all students and enough bus drivers to get them to school.
Recently, Gov. Jay Inslee said all schools should be open in some format by the beginning of April. Anacortes is already far ahead of that, but work remains, Superintendent Justin Irish told the School Board last week.
“We need our kids in school five days a week, all day,” he said.
Right now, that’s impossible, with current regulations requiring students to be 6 feet apart, Irish said.
That guidance would need to drop to 3 feet between each student to allow the buildings at full capacity, but there is no indication that will happen before fall, he said.
As they await word of changes, the staff has been measuring space between desks and figuring out how to best configure classrooms.
“It’s very hard to plan in the dark, when we don’t know what the guidelines will be in the fall,” Irish said.
Transportation is another logistical problem. A lack of bus drivers is a huge issue right now.
To get back to pre-COVID-19 schedules, the district needs four more bus drivers. Otherwise, some tough decisions may be made on how to get students to and from school.
That could include staggering start times or putting boundaries on schools, instead of using elementary school choice.
It could also mean limiting choice to parents who can drive their kids to schools that are farther away.
The district also discussed the closing of the ASD@Home program, which ran this year to allow students a fully online option.
That option will not be in place next year, so staff is looking at partnerships and programs to keep students as part of the district even if they are not attending school on campus, Assistant Superintendent Becky Clifford said.
The district also honored district Maintenance Supervisor Marty Yates, who is retiring after 31 years with the district.
“I am fortunate to have worked with you over the last several years,” Finance and Operations Director Dave Cram said. “Thank you for all the advice, for your honesty, hard work and integrity.”
Board President Bobbilyn Hogge thanked Yates for helping the district through the high school construction project.
“I wouldn’t have been able to do this job without all the great help I’ve had,” Yates said.
