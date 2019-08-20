The Anacortes School District is setting up a search plan to replace District Superintendent Mark Wenzel, who is leaving after the coming school year to lead a school in Singapore.
Board President Bobbilyn Hogge reached out to area school boards that recently went through a superintendent search to gather information about the firms they used and their results.
Hogge requested proposals from three companies: Northwest Leadership Associates, McPherson & Jacobson LLC and Ray and Associates.
Northwest Leadership Associates stood out after interviews and discussions, according to Hogge. The firm has a huge market share and conducts about half of the superintendent searches in the state.
The consultants assigned to Anacortes live in this region. Mark Venn is a former superintendent of the Sedro-Woolley School District, and Wayne Robertson is the head of the superintendent training program at Western Washington University.
The cost for the firm, between $15,000 and $20,000, is comparable to the other two firms, Hogge said in an email.
Hogge and the board also called several recent clients of Northwest Leadership Associates.
“The reviews were uniformly strong,” Hogge wrote.
Hogge said she expects the school board to approve the search plan in October and to meet with community stakeholders to shape the job description.
The vacancy announcement should be posted in November, with an application deadline in early February.
Later that month, Hogge said she expects to meet with applicants for preliminary and final interviews, with a decision to follow soon after.
