Advanced science students at Anacortes Middle School are getting another chance to sign up for the class after an outpouring of concern from students and families caused the Anacortes School District to take a step back on a previous decision not to offer the class this year.
Originally, district leadership decided there were too few students meeting the grade requirements to fill the class. The district is now reaching out to students who have been in seventh-grade advanced math to consider the possibility of an eighth-grade advanced science class, Superintendent Justin Irish said at a recent School Board meeting.
The science class is just one of the changes being implemented in the advanced curriculum at the middle and high schools in the coming years. The district is running a few pilot programs and seeking input from family and staff as it continues to finetune its curricula.
A community engagement session is set for 5 p.m. Monday, June 21, at Anacortes High School. Attendees must preregister. Find the link on the district’s Facebook page.
There have been some misconceptions about the changes, Assistant Superintendent Becky Clifford said. The district is looking to raise the bar for all students, to bring more challenges to all and to bring in stakeholders to talk about how things are working and what will change.
A major component is student voice, from students who have gone through these classes and those who are in them now, she said.
During the year, the staff will bring in all that information and form a recommendation, to be presented to the School Board in early spring 2022, Clifford said.
New pathways for math students and for those in the challenge program were brought about after feedback from teachers, district Director of Teaching and Learning Angie Miller said.
Changes in math would mean a rigorous class for all students, with support for students who are struggling, she said. Students would be put into the class they qualify for with ability to advance as they qualify, Miller said.
They would be able to take multiple classes at once when they get to high school (like algebra and geometry in their freshman year) and still make their way to AP classes, though some parents who spoke at the board meeting were concerned those possibilities wouldn’t actually happen.
Teacher Holly Besmer talked about how she worked with the math committee to recommend this change. The old pathways are problematic because they closed out more than half the students from advanced math, and statistics show that the advanced classes were disproportionally filled with white and affluent students.
The math staff looked at how to best serve students and came up with the new pathway, which will be piloted over the next year.
Acceleration will still happen, but will be more inclusive, she said. Students at the middle school will also experience deeper learning, instead of moving quicker, Besmer said.
Lacking that depth has actually been hurting students later, Besmer said. Staff has even talked to college representatives who said they have noticed problems with students moving at an accelerated rate often missing out on fundamental skills, she said.
The district will continue looking at this program to see if it will help students like teachers think it will, Miller said.
Some students and family members spoke out against the changes during the public comment portion of the meeting.
Senior Lauren McClintock didn’t attend middle school in Anacortes but was part of an accelerated math program. She said she wouldn’t have double enrolled in algebra and geometry as a freshman if she was not already on an accelerated path. That would mean she couldn’t have taken the AP classes that she did take at Anacortes High School, she said.
Changing the system could mean fewer opportunities for Anacortes students, she said.
Parent Evie Wehrmahn also addressed the board and congratulated the district on taking a deeper look at the data. She said she has two students in advanced math, and students who are highly capable in math move at a faster pace. Slowing things down will only mean students are bored and won’t get as much from the class, she said.
Taking two classes at once is not the same as acceleration, she said.
Another change being considered is with the district’s Challenge Program. A proposed change (that was supposed to go into effect next year before concerned parents caused the district to pause their process) would combine Challenge Program students with general education students for their classes.
The change was proposed by teachers, including Challenge Program teacher Sam Guzik, who spoke at the board meeting. He talked about the research he has done on the subject and spoke passionately about the issues he doesn’t think
