Anacortes artist Bill Mitchell hung his first mural on May 3, 1984. By the time he died on March 7, 2019, more than 160 murals dotted buildings throughout Anacortes.
The Anacortes Museum and the Anacortes Museum Foundation will celebrate Bill Mitchell Day on Sunday, May 3, with a new documentary about his life and a promise to preserve the murals. The documentary, created by museum docent Corin Noronha, debuts on the museum’s YouTube Channel, which features an ever-growing volume of content from the museum’s collection.
Staff originally planned on an in-person release party for the Mitchell documentary on the 36th anniversary of his first mural, but it isn’t possible with restrictions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, Museum Director Bret Lunsford said.
The museum is moving forward with the virtual release instead. It is also taking charge of the preservation and care of Mitchell’s murals, which his family donated to the City of Anacortes.
Staff is creating an inventory of the murals and a virtual tour so that anyone anywhere can see them, Lunsford said.
The Anacortes Museum Foundation will take donations to add to a donor-started preservation fund for the murals, according to a statement from the museum.
Noronha said he met Mitchell when doing a segment on Bobo the Gorilla. Mitchell had talked about creating a documentary, so between October 2018 and June 2019, Noronha worked on the film. It’s about 15 minutes long and includes an interview with Mitchell.
The film covers Mitchell’s early life and talks about the accident that left him wheelchair-bound. The focus, though, is on his art.
Noronha said Mitchell was dedicated both to Anacortes history and to creating the murals, even though funding was minimal.
“He had selflessness with the project itself and in preserving the historic relevance of Anacortes,” Noronha said.
Information: anacortesmuseumfoundation.org and museum.cityofanacortes.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.