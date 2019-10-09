Dom Tor Fleming
Age: 52
Residence: 4300 block of Orchard Avenue, Anacortes
Occupation: Chief Financial Officer/Chief Operations Officer
Education: University of Chicago School of Business — Master of Business Administration with focuses in Economics, Finance, Strategy and Organizational Management
Elected offices held: None
Community involvement: National Alliance on Mental Illness Skagit — vice president; Mount Erie Elementary PTA — president, vice president, volunteer; Mount Erie Dads of Great Students — program lead; Island View Elementary Dads of Great Students — program lead; Cat’s Meow Animal Shelter – caregiver, volunteer; Anacortes Library – community and children’s events support volunteer.
Campaign website: TorForAtown.com
What are the most important issues facing the city today? Affordable Housing: We currently have a huge gap in affordable housing for low- to middle-income families. The City’s growth plan does little to address this problem, which is having a real impact on people here today. Additionally, we cannot grow our economy and employment opportunities if there is no housing for workers. We need more concrete action on affordable housing rather than empty promises.
Desirable Jobs and Economic Growth: I would like to create a buy-local program to bring online and out-of-town spending back to our Anacortes economy through incentives, education and awareness. Additionally, I would like to attract service sector and other employers to open offices in Anacortes to take advantage of our ready workforce, low taxes, low crime, high-speed municipal broadband and relatively low-cost office space. These are real careers paying between $50K and $150K annually, enabling our resident workers to afford local housing.
Nature and Conservation: I would like to firm up our local environmental protections and reignite our campaign to protect the remaining Anacortes Forest Land for which the development rights are not yet in trust, and then expand upon our protected lands where possible.
By the time your term ends, what would you want to say you accomplished? My goals for the first term include:
Breaking ground on a minimum of 300 additional affordable housing units, either through private construction incentives or by using city property in partnership with private investors and organizations like Habitat for Humanity.
Creating 150 new high-paying Anacortes jobs for current residents by inviting and attracting services and other Seattle-area and Bellingham employers to establish new offices here.
Supporting and assisting the Anacortes Family Center in expanding capacity, improving its funding and its efforts to develop additional affordable transition housing units.
Creation of a homelessness assistant program to help, protect and monitor our homeless population, providing hygiene facilities, inclement weather accommodations and guidance toward public and private resources they may need.
I would like to reinvigorate the campaign for the Conservation Easement Program for our Anacortes Community Forest Lands, protecting an additional 200 acres. Many of our residents are unaware of the program and how important this is to our community.
Growth in median wages is being outpaced by growth in home prices and rents. What should the city do to attract businesses here that pay wages that lead to home ownership and rental affordability? We already have an attractive business climate and infrastructure for businesses seeking professional services, customer service and information technology industry workers and remote service offices. I want us to build a marketing program targeting specific businesses and segments which would benefit from our cost benefit and ready labor force. We can highlight our low relative costs of office space and labor, ready workforce, low crime, solid infrastructure and high-speed municipal broadband. We can also invite Western Washington University to expand its local offerings in Anacortes to include IT and business classes to improve opportunities for our residents.
At the same time, we must also work to improve affordable housing here in Anacortes. Our lower-income workers are leaving Anacortes due to shortages in affordable housing. We must develop jobs and housing together, not assume new jobs will magically fix our housing shortage.
What does the city need to do to ensure infrastructure and level of service keep pace with growth? We are paying the price for this now. Our current spike in city spending is the result of not adequately planning for necessary maintenance and investment in our facilities and service resources.
The City Council and government needs more capability and focus on financial and infrastructural planning and budgeting. We should be planning for major capital expenditures and maintenance at least 10 years ahead so we can prioritize investment effectively and not surprise residents with spikes in city budgets and taxation. This additionally requires City department heads, who are so critical as subject-matter experts, to be focused, supported and partnered with to ensure that we have effective and comprehensive long-range plans for necessary maintenance, upgrade and investment to support City services.
Anacortes’ population is growing and diversifying. What would you do to engage residents and ensure all feel they have a voice in the city? My role on the City Council would be to ensure we hear the voices and concerns of all Anacortes residents, not just the loudest voices and moneyed interests. This means inviting our residents into City Council and other meetings to participate with us; it means creating local neighborhood venues to engage with residents; it means continuing to knock on residents’ door to ask them about their concerns. We need to hear the voices of our many older residents who may have mobility challenges, of our residents working multiple job who may be less inclined to participate after a long work day, and those residents who are simply not vocal about their issues and concerns.
In my door-knocking campaign I have heard too many of our Anacortes residents say they believe the City Council only listens to business interest and not regular citizens. That is something we need to address.
Provide some examples where you’ve worked with others of opposite views to achieve a compromise. As chief financial officer of a large services company, I drove agreement with our board of directors on our competing priorities, agreeing to larger growth objectives later for increased internal investment now to support employee payroll and benefits and to build infrastructure now.
As a board member of a regional non-profit, I was able to reach agreement with other members with contrary priorities by pursuing a step-solution whereby we would test each of our development approaches in turn, testing and course-correcting as we progressed.
As the President of Mount Erie Elementary PTA, I totally changed my views and accepted better solutions proposed by a volunteer in regard to our fundraising approach. I don’t need to always be right; I want our team to find the best answers.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.