Couple donates property
to Fidalgo pool district
An Anacortes couple donated property to the Fidalgo Pool and Recreation District, adding more than 16,000 square feet to the pool’s footprint and opening the door to possibilities that couldn’t be considered previously as the drive to build a new pool and fitness center continues.
Russ and Kim Jeter purchased the lot at 2220 J Ave. in August for $490,000 and gifted it to the pool district in September. The property is on the southern boundary of the pool property.
“It’s an extremely generous and timely gift,” Commissioner Andrew Olson said in an announcement of the donation. “With our drive to build a new pool and fitness center well underway, we can utilize this property in a creative and cost-effective manner. … We’ve been a little cramped property-wise. Now we have more possibilities.”
Russ Jeter said in the announcement, “When I saw the geographical connection of the senior center and the new facility, I could envision a community campus that could serve our community from ages 0-100.”
A capital campaign is underway to raise half of the estimated $28.4 million cost of a new two-pool aquatic and fitness center. The campaign’s goal is $14 million with the rest to be sought from voters.
Commissioners will meet at 5:30 p.m. Thursday in the Fidalgo Pool & Fitness Center Conference Room to discuss potential partnership opportunities. The meeting is open to the public.
Pickett Pocket Park
wins final approval
All that was missing was a message on the City Council chambers video screen: “This agenda item is brought to you by the letter P.”
The City Council gave final approval Monday to Pickett Pocket Park on South Commercial Avenue, midway between 21st and 22nd streets. The park will be named in honor of Erica Pickett, whose 35 years of public service included three terms on the City Council. Anacortes resident Mike Pearl spoke in favor of the plan. The final presentation was made by Parks Director Jonn Lunsford — Jonn P. Lunsford, that is.
According to Lunsford’s introductory presentation to the council last month, the small park will enhance South Commercial Avenue, which currently lacks public green space. The site is an alley-wide strip of land between Jimmy John’s and Penguin Coffee. Plans include landscaping, public art, benches, tables and acknowledgement of Pickett, who served on the city Forest Advisory Board from 1983-1998, Planning Commission from 1984-2006, and City Council from 2006-2018.
The land was platted as an alleyway but was never developed as such. The council’s vote Monday clears the way for the alleyway to be vacated, meaning the site’s use as intended on the plat map will be nullified. According to state law, title to the land will then transfer to abutting property owners; those property owners will quitclaim title to the city. Then, park construction will begin, likely in November. Lunsford said.
In an earlier interview. Pickett said the idea of a park there was raised when she was on the council. She said the park will improve the appearance of South Commercial Avenue where, she said, “It’s hard to find a place to plant a tree.”
Hohmann receives
Mayor’s Award of Merit
Tim Hohmann, engineering technician for the City of Anacortes, on Monday received the Mayor’s Award of Merit for “outstanding professionalism.”
The award was presented by Mayor Pro Tem Matt Miller; Mayor Laurie Gere was not feeling well and was absent from the meeting. Hohmann received a plaque and $75 gift certificate to a local restaurant of his choice. In addition, his name will be added to a plaque on display in City Hall.
Hohmann’s coworkers nominated him for the award, writing that he is “respectful, knowledgeable, self-starting, and results oriented.”
In her letter to Hohmann notifying him of the award, Gere wrote, “Residents in the community have spoken out in appreciation. You continuously go above and beyond in explaining the complexities of the City’s process and you take the time to inform citizens of what is going on in their neighborhoods. This has fostered trust and respect within the community and that is to be applauded.”
She added, “It is clear that you are courteous and knowledgeable regarding the issues at hand and you have proven to be a hard worker. Your opinions are highly valued and you are respectfully listened to by City staff as well as contractors. This is in large part due to your professionalism and friendly attitude. …
“I commend you.”
