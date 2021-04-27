An anonymous donor recently made a $75,000 donation to the Anacortes School District for the sole purpose of helping fund the Cap Sante High School.
The person has a “deep passion” about the school and wanted to help out, Superintendent Justin Irish said at a School Board meeting April 22.
“We are very, very blessed,” Irish said.
School Board President Bobbilyn Hogge gave a shout out to Cap Sante, which offers alternate programs for students who need something different than traditional high school.
“It’s such a great program,” she said. “So many good things are happening there.”
The money will go into the school’s building budget, according to the district.
