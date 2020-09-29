The usual Halloween activities are discouraged this year to help prevent spread of the COVID-19 virus.
“Halloween is coming up and unfortunately, COVID-19 is still with us. In light of the continued community spread of COVID-19, I am recommending that no in-person trick or treating take place this year,” Skagit County Health Officer Dr. Howard Leibrand said in a statement from the county last week. “This is a difficult and disappointing decision, but one that is necessary to keep our community safe.”
Downtown Anacortes normally fills with families decked out in Halloween apparel, but those activities are canceled this year.
The City Parks and Recreation Department and the Anacortes Chamber of Commerce were working together to come up with some sort of drive-thru festivities, representatives of both said.
However, county Public Health denied the plan.
The Chamber of Commerce will not have any Halloween activities this year, interim Director Sandy Swartos said in an email.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also released warnings about typical Halloween activities, such as trick-or-treating door-to-door.
As alternatives, the county recommends decorating for Halloween and taking a ride with family to see decorations elsewhere, or having a scavenger hunt for candy at home with family or small social groups.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.