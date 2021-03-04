A chorus of honks, shouts and cheers came from a group of drivers and bikers parked in the streets of downtown Anacortes Thursday, as a line of police cars showed up and started blaring their sirens.
The bikers stepped off their bikes and saluted retired Col. Elwin Vernon, seated inside the covered dining area outside a downtown restaurant.
Vernon was celebrating his 100th birthday Thursday, which he thought would be a quiet lunch with his youngest daughter, Gail Olsen.
Instead, an hourlong parade in his honor helped celebrate his milestone.
“This is amazing,” Vernon said. “I had no idea, you know.”
Surrounding yourself with great people is key to making it to 100, Vernon said.
“I worked with an awful lot of good people,” he said.
A big birthday party was in the original plans, said American Legion Veteran Service Officer Wally Garland.
When the pandemic made it impossible to host that party, so plans were canceled.
“He was pretty bummed,” Garland said.
Garland and fellow American Legion members helped organize the surprise parade.
Garland called in some help from Vernon’s family and friends, including fellow veteran Tom Sheahan. They each called people they knew and several groups and organizations stopped by to pay tribute, including members of the American Legion, the city Police Department, Fire Department and Mayor Laurie Gere.
Sheahan said a non-commissioned member of the Army rising the ranks of sergeant major and then going to Officer Candidate School and becoming a colonel is unheard of.
“I wish I had a colonel like him to serve with in Vietnam,” Sheahan said. “He’s just about the greatest person in the world.”
Olsen said she came up from Arizona to take part in the festivities.
“He was always our rock,” she said of her dad.
The family moved all over the world, but Vernon was always steadfast.
“He fought in many wars because he felt every American has a responsibility to do so,” she said. “He did his part, and we are very proud.”
