The driver licensing office at 913 10th St, in Anacortes will reopen in early January, according to Department of Licensing spokesperson Christine Anthony.
The licensing office has been undergoing repairs since August when an Anacortes driver stepped on the gas pedal instead of the brake while parking and lurched over the curb and into the building. No one was injured.
Since then, residents needing new, renewed or replacement driver licenses have had to travel to Department of Licensing offices in Mount Vernon or Oak Harbor. Residents can also access licensing services at www.dol.wa.gov.
