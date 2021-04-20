About 60 cars drove down 9th Avenue to give Joyce Bake a wave on her 100th birthday on Thursday, April 15.
“It’s been a great day,” Bake said.
She said she also received 400 birthday cards from across the country.
Bake was born and raised in Wisconsin. She’s lived in Anacortes since 1963 and been a frequent volunteer.
Her granddaughter, Lanette Duchesneau, organized the festivities.
“It’s amazing to see how much of an impact she’s had on the community,” Duchesneau said.
Among the birthday-wishers were Mayor Laurie Gere and members of the Anacortes Police and Fire departments.
