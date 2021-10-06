The stars are still out when the work begins – sifting through samples of shore rock to measure crawling young Dungeness crabs.
The hunt must be done at the lowest tide of the day to find the small crabs, which bury themselves in less-exposed sand and gravel to evade predators. On this day, Sept. 16, it happened before dawn.
Working for the Swinomish Indian Tribal Community, Environmental Specialist Sarah Grossman and Fisheries Technician Claire Cook have been conducting this survey once a month, on beaches near Skyline Marina and Cornet Bay at Deception Pass State Park since 2018.
With this research, they hope to predict what the crab harvest will look like in four years, which is the time it takes for larvae to grow into harvestable-sized crabs. It’s for good reason – Dungeness crabs are the most profitable fishery in the Northwest and an important food source for the Swinomish community.
“It’s one of the last fisheries that hasn’t collapsed yet here, like the salmon has,” Grossman said.
On this particular day, the team counted 36 in Skyline and 15 in Cornet Bay. GIS-mapped plots along these beaches are selected at random to survey each month. They measure the young crabs they find along the beach to determine their age, which is not exactly straightforward.
These crabs are constantly molting as they grow, up to 10 times their first year of life and every year or two after. With each molt, it takes a slightly different shape, starting off a little rounder and developing more of an oval. The more ovular the body is, the older it is. This summer, the tribe’s intertidal survey counted two to three times more crabs than their previous records.
Understanding the age of the young crabs is “important to estimate when they arrived and settled in the beach,” Cook said.
The team conducts another survey method, while the Dungeness crabs are still in their larval stage in the seawater. The larvae are much smaller and resemble “spiky fish aliens.”
The larvae spend their first four months in the water column, where they get moved around by currents. Not a lot is known about how far they travel or where they came from.
“We’re lucky in this area, as our window of time is much longer than other areas,” Grossman said. From April through September, the team uses a clever method to capture them at Seafarers’ Memorial Park, Rosario Beach and Cornet Bay.
Cook, who joined the Swinomish team in 2018, was tasked with building a light trap. It’s basically a water bucket with a funnel and a shining LED light strip.
The Dungeness crab larvae use light to guide themselves toward the water’s surface, though they’re not the only ones attracted to it. Sometimes the team catches species like octopi, sailfish sculpin and the “cartoon-like” Pacific spiny lumpsucker. A few of the oddballs have been brought to researchers at the Padilla Bay National Estuarine Research Reserve, but most creatures in their surveys are released after being counted or measured.
A two-day period last June yielded a count of just under 25,000 Dungeness larvae near Seafarers Memorial Park, a record number Grossman called “surprising.” In the same spot, 729 were caught in all of 2020 and around 5,000 in 2019. At Cornet Bay, they counted 100,000 over the course of the summer – in sum, the team has counted five times more larvae this year than their previous highest count.
Though the team has counted multiple record numbers in the area, Grossman would hesitate to call the Dungeness crab fishery as a whole “stable.”
That’s because in the South Sound, the Dungeness fishery has been closed by the state Department of Fish and Wildlife since 2018 to help recover their numbers. Populations there were always lower than other areas, but declined further starting in 2013.
The high numbers of larvae in the area found this year may not necessarily point to a higher harvest yield down the road, Grossman said.
The applicability of the larval survey and how well it will aid in efforts to predict the harvest are still unclear. Because they began their survey in 2018 and it takes four years for the crab larvae to become harvestable adults, the team will only be getting its first data point this year to see whether counting the larvae is a good predictor of adult numbers down the road.
The hope is to create a larger network of research. Their own research was modeled after a study in coastal Oregon. The Swinomish Indian Tribal Community is one of many partners that founded the Pacific Northwest Crab Research Group, which started in 2018 to expand research and get a better understanding of Dungeness populations.
In their surveys, Grossman and Cook also recruit help from the Salish Sea Stewards, a volunteer program run by the Skagit Marine Resources Committee as well as the Sound Water Stewards, based in Island County. Currently, the volunteers on their team have stayed on board since the beginning, but other partners doing similar work may need help, Grossman said.
More understanding about environmental factors and population dynamics may still be needed before a forecast method is accurate, but the crab-counting team remains diligent and cautiously optimistic.
“If we’re learned anything from this research, it is that every year is a surprise,” Grossman said. “We are excited to learn more as we continue this work.”
