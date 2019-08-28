The Anacortes City Council gave the green light Monday to development of nine duplexes totaling 18 homes on Ferry Terminal Road south of the former Charlie’s Restaurant.
Approval comes with conditions, among them: to replace trees removed during development; to leave snags and woody debris for pileated woodpeckers, a candidate for state listing as a threatened species; and to delineate the boundaries of, and activities allowed within, an adjacent Native Growth Protective Easement.
Steep slopes along the north and northeastern portion of the site meet the city’s definition of a landslide hazard area, according to a city report. The project’s geotechnical engineer recommends a 25-foot buffer between the development and the top of the bank, although patios and decks could extend into the buffer.
Developer Calwest Inc., owned by Allan Schroeder of Anacortes, will be required to pay traffic impact fees of at least $27,000. The new neighborhood is expected to generate an estimated 116 vehicle trips a day, according to the project file.
Residents concerned about slope stability, habitat loss
Proposed is a mix of single-level and two-story duplexes with daylight basements on 2.22 acres. Building height will be no more than 35 feet and uses will be limited to residential with home offices, according to a letter in the project file from Schroeder.
The project was unveiled in 2017 — 10 duplexes, a total of 20 homes, were proposed then — and a neighborhood meeting took place on Nov. 15 that year. Site studies related to the project took place in 2017 and 2018. Several property owners on adjacent Sunset Avenue and Grady Lane wrote the city in opposition to the loss of wildlife habitat and expressed concern about slope stability and increased traffic on an already heavily traveled road.
The site is bordered to the north by vacant land, a parking lot and the now-shuttered Charlie’s Restaurant; single-family homes to the west and south; and Highway 20 to the east. The site is forested in alders, aspens, cedars, firs, hemlocks, maples and pines, and is habitat for deer, eagles, hawks, heron, and songbirds, according to the project’s environmental checklist. The site will be “substantially cleared,” according to the project file, and then landscaped with lawns, planting beds and street trees.
The planning commission voted 5-1 on Aug. 14 to recommend the project for approval.
Wim Houppermans, a board member of nonprofit environmental group Evergreen Islands, expressed concern Monday that the proposed landscaping plan is insufficient.
“We have a tree preservation ordinance,” he told the council. “The second word in there is ‘preservation.’ … The lot clearly has a total of 115 trees on it, and all of them are to be cut. If you look at the plan and the proposed plantings — I’m not an arborist, but I don’t see a tree on that list. I see bushes and shrubs. Dogwoods, vine leaf maple — that’s not a tree, it’s a brush.”
He added, “If our codes are meaningful — if a tree protection ordinance has meaning, because in this project it’s just pushed aside — what is the meaning of the rest of our codes? It really diminishes the value of each one of our codes.”
Houppermans asked the council to require a plan for tree retention on the site.
Other projects proposed in area
The duplexes are just one significant project proposed on the road to the Washington State Ferries terminal, a U.S. port of entry and considered the gateway to the San Juan Islands.
Washington State Ferries is proposing constructing a new ferry terminal building. Two million vehicles boarded the ferry in Anacortes in 2017 to go to the San Juans and Sidney, B.C., according to a Washington State Ferries Traffic Statistics Rider Segment report.
