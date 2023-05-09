Anacortes graduation

Anacortes High School band director Christopher Dyel conducts as the students ply Julius Fucik's "Florentiner March" Wednesday during the school's graduation ceremony.

 Scott Terrell

Each year, the Anacortes School District awards one person the Walter A. Brodniak Cultural Education Award to thank them for their dedication to the arts for students.

This year, the award is going to Chris Dyel, who is in his sixth year as the band director for the middle and high schools. 


