Each year, the Anacortes School District awards one person the Walter A. Brodniak Cultural Education Award to thank them for their dedication to the arts for students.
This year, the award is going to Chris Dyel, who is in his sixth year as the band director for the middle and high schools.
“It shows how much the Anacortes community appreciates the arts as a whole, and specifically in my case, the incomparable quality of life that instrumental music education brings to kids,” Dyel said in a press release from the district.
Parent Shannon Westerman nominated Dyel for the award.
"He is a rare type of teacher who has both an expertise and talent in his area of teaching (music/band), as well as the ability to teach, inspire and lead," she said in her nomination.
Tina Martin, music teacher at Fidalgo Elementary School and a previous winner of this award, said Dyel helps bring excellence to music education in the School District.
“Chris gives our students unique opportunities to express themselves creatively and builds their confidence in a ripple effect across our community,” Martin said in the press release. “Often he goes from one event/performance to another with no down time."
The cultural education award started in 1977, after Brodniak retired as superintendent. It is meant "to foster growth of the cultural arts in the District," according to the release.
The School Board will honor Dyel at its meeting at 6:15 p.m. Thursday, May 18, in the Anacortes High School library.
