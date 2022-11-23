Kathryn Randall sets one of this year’s 22 turkeys in a roaster during food prep Tuesday for the Eagles Thanksgiving dinner. The dinner starts at 1 p.m. Thursday and is open to all. Below: Kristina Rogers prepares turkey for the meal. Preparations on food started Monday.
For the first time since 2018, the Anacortes Eagles are opening their doors to feed the hungry on Thanksgiving Day.
The service organization has for years offered the dinner to those in the community who need or want a meal on the holiday. In 2019, the meal was at the Elks Lodge instead, then in 2020 it shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Now, the dinner is back, and the kitchen at Eagles Lodge 249 at 901 Seventh St. has been bustling all week.
Volunteers have been hard at work preparing 22 turkeys and 200 pounds of potatoes. The turkey and mashed potatoes will join pies, gravy, stuffing, green bean casserole, dinner rolls and fresh veggies. Dinner starts at 1 p.m.
This year's group of leaders are all new to meal prep and several said they were impressed by the turnout in terms of support from the community.
There are no requirements for attending, Eagles secretary Kelley Coins said. Those in need can come and receive a free dinner, but so can those who are new in town and don't know anyone or those who don't want to cook.
"It's a chance to celebrate and be able to eat great food with people who care," she said. "It doesn't matter their circumstances."
For those who can't make it to the lodge for the meal, there are volunteers who will deliver meals, she said. Already, 11 people who are living at a motel are getting their food delivered, Coins said.
It's a way to get more food to more people, she said.
Those who want more information about delivery, can call the Eagles club at 360-293-3012 and leave a message, Coins said.
The club is also accepting volunteers to help prep food as well as make sure dinner runs smoothly, she said.
The club can be reached by phone, by email at eaglesfoe249@gmail.com and through posts in community groups on Facebook.
The club accepts cash donations to be able to keep the dinner running, Coins said. Already, there has been an outpouring of support from community groups and businesses.
"People are very excited," she said.
Anacortes High School seniors are planning to come to the dinner to fulfill required service hours, and community members have stepped it up. The majority of the volunteers aren't associated with the service club, they just want to help out, Coins said.
"These are people outside of our organization that want to help and provide for the people in the community," she said. "We are very, very grateful for that."
Donations have come in from the Swinomish Casino & Lodge, Windermere, VECA Professional Services and The Potato Shed, to name a few, volunteers said.
Kathryn Randall said her mother was involved with the Eagles Auxiliary back when she was a kid and she remembers all the wonderful family events the club hosted when she was young.
Now, she's grown and the auxiliary and club have merged. She joined to help out the community, first as a secretary and now as a club trustee.
This dinner is a big thing in the community. Especially now, with so many people hit so hard by the COVID-19 pandemic.
