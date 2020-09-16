The state Department of Ecology has scheduled an online public hearing Oct. 14 on permits for Cooke Aquaculture’s proposed steelhead net pens.
The escape of hundreds of thousands of Atlantic salmon from Cooke Aquaculture net pens off Cypress Island in August 2017 led to a legislative ban on the farming of non-native fish in state waters. Cooke Aquaculture now seeks to raise native steelhead in its four Salish Sea net pens. The company received approval from the state Department of Fish and Wildlife and now seeks Ecology’s approval for updated water quality permits.
Related documents are available at ecology.wa.gov/NetPenPermit. Comments can be submitted online through Oct. 26.
Ecology determined that switching from Atlantic salmon to steelhead net-pen farming would not change potential impacts on water quality, but the agency is strengthening regulations in the draft permits to ensure water quality is protected. Nearly 70 runs of steelhead are listed on the state’s threatened species list.
Ecology’s recommendations include:
- Clarifying that any fish reared in Cooke’s net pens are prohibited from release.
- Adding requirements and details on how to notify state agencies of events that could potentially lead to fish escape.
- Increasing monitoring and reporting of potential fish escape during stocking and harvesting.
- Adding monthly reporting for fish feed consumption.
- Adding details on how nets must be maintained.
- Adding a requirement to study new technologies and propose alternatives that reduce waste from feed.
Ecology said it will review public comments and determine if further modifications are needed to the permits to protect water quality.
Samish Nation Chairman Tom Wooten said Monday the problems associated with farming Atlantic salmon will transfer to the farming of native steelhead.
“Our concerns haven’t changed,” Wooten said. “The impact to native runs, the water quality issues, the disease, the fact that native runs can be exposed. We don’t support this in our backyard, or anywhere for that matter.”
Cooke Aquaculture’s aquatic lands leases with the state Department of Natural Resources expire in 2022. For the company to continue fish farming with native fish beyond 2022, Natural Resources would need to renew the aquatic lands leases. The water quality permits from Ecology would expire in 2024.
Permits from three agencies are involved to conduct net-pen fish farming.
The Department of Fish and Wildlife regulates ecological impacts of marine aquaculture to prevent disease and other harmful effects to wild stocks. The Department of Ecology regulates marine net pen aquaculture to protect water quality through the National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System. Natural Resources manages the aquatic lands leases for net pens.
