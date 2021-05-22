The state Department of Ecology is seeking public comment on the plan to clean up the former Anacortes Water Treatment Plant, which closed in 2013. Polychlorinated biphenyls (PCB) contamination was detected in the filtration and sedimentation basins and surrounding soils.
The process of removing the environmental hazardous chemical must follow the Model Toxics Control Act, which requires community input. The plan is to demolish the structures and fully remove contaminated soils and safely dispose of them offsite.
The cleanup plan can be found at the Ecology website and public comment can be submitted between June 1-30.
A virtual presentation via Webex with time for questions will be held at 4 p.m. on Monday, June 7.
