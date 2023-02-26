Northwest Educational Service District 189 has received an $11.4 million grant to expand school-based mental health services.
The district serves 35 school districts in Island, San Juan, Skagit, Snohomish and Whatcom counties.
“We were excited to receive the grant and to grow this model over the next five years to bolster mental health supports for students and families in the districts we support,” District 189 Assistant Superintendent of Operations David Forsythe said.
The U.S. Department of Education grant will allow District 189 to recruit, place, support and retain 20 credentialed school-based mental health professionals.
“Navigating mental health supports is challenging,” District 189 Behavioral Health and Prevention Services Assistant Director Natalie Gustafson said. “When children can access this level of services within their school building many barriers are eliminated. This decreases stress for students and families as well as increases capacity for schools to respond to student mental health needs.”
The federal grant will cover 75% of the total project cost, with the remaining 25% — or $2.8 million — coming from local, county and state partnerships.
The total project will result in a $14.2 million investment over the next five years.
“The NWESD has been working with ESDs across the state, school districts in our region, and state and county health departments to respond to the urgent mental health needs of children and youth for several years,” Forsythe said. “Working closely with our partners, we have designed a school-based mental health professional service model to give students’ access to clinical mental health therapy right at school.”
The District 189 Behavioral Health and Prevention Services department currently employs about 50 staff members who offer substance use prevention and intervention, student assistance, attendance and re-engagement supports, and mental health services.
Recognizing students may want to see a school-based mental health professional with a background or culture like their own, District 189 will work to expand the diversity of credentialed school-based mental health professionals serving K-12 students.
“Regionally, we see students with increased frequency and intensity of mental health symptoms,” District 189 Behavioral Health and Prevention Services Director Jodie DesBiens said. “The current services in schools and in the communities have not been able to meet the high demand.”
