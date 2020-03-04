Efforts will be made to keep the old signatures that were scrawled — some of them more than 100 years ago — in the bricks on the Olson Building, Anacortes Housing Authority Executive Director Brian Clark said.
The Old Town building is scheduled to be restored and renovated, with upper-floor affordable apartments and first-floor commercial spaces. The restoration and renovation will be funded in part by the affordable housing sales tax approved by voters on Feb. 11. Last fall, the Washington Trust for Historic Preservation placed the Olson Building and the Marine Supply & Hardware building on the state’s list of Most Endangered Places.
The brick Olson Building was built in 1902 at the site of a wooden building that was destroyed by fire that year; a second floor was added in 1907. The wooden building may have been built in 1891, hence the signage on the front of the current building: Olson Building 1891.
Early stories in the Anacortes American tell of various businesses that called the Olson Building home: in 1903, Delmonico Oyster House; in 1908, a circulation office for the Bellingham Herald; in the 1910s, the Skagit Saloon; and in 1920, the Mount Baker Cafe.
Ellen Spradley of Mount Vernon said she hopes the signatures will remain. One was scrawled by her grand-uncle, Zack Benn, who owned and operated Delmonico Oyster House. “(He also) developed the first mobile lunch wagon in the U.S.,” Spradley said.
A Bill Mitchell mural featuring Benn and his lunch wagon is located on the southwest corner of Sixth Street and Commercial Avenue.
“It would be a shame not to find a way to preserve all those signatures,” Spradley said.
