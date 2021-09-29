• Meredith McIlmoyle and Celese Stevens will face off for Anacortes School District Board of Commissioners, Position 1, in the general election Nov. 2.
School Board members are elected to four-year terms.
Per state law, the members are eligible for compensation for attending meetings, though historically all members (including current members) have waived that compensation, according to the district.
----
As the general election draws near, Anacortes School Board candidate Meredith McIlmoyle said she wants to keep her focus on what matters most – the students of Anacortes.
This is a time unlike any other and sometimes, questions and accusations can take the focus away from members of this community who need it most, she said.
“I feel like this is a fairly tumultuous political environment that has seeped its way into Anacortes and into our schools right now,” McIlmoyle said. “I offer a voice of rational thinking. My leadership style is one of collaboration and community building necessary to get us through these challenging times.”
Running for School Board
McIlmoyle and her husband moved to Anacortes almost 20 years ago. They have two sons, one in fifth grade at Mount Erie and the other in eighth grade at Anacortes Middle School.
She has volunteered in the Anacortes School District for more than 15 years and is involved in several service clubs and nonprofit groups.
As director of the Anacortes Arts Festival, McIlmoyle said she has lots of experience with board governance and community involvement at a leadership level.
“I feel like my commitment to our community and our students really stand out,” she said.
McIlmoyle said she always wants to bring a level-headed approach to the School Board that can really help the students and district thrive.
Working through a pandemic
When it comes to looking at how the world has changed since March 2020, McIlmoyle said she certainly couldn’t fault any decisions made at the district level.
“I feel like our school district handled the pandemic as well as any school district could have,” she said.
The focus stayed on getting students safely back into classrooms, even though the district had to continually pivot and adjust to rapidly changing regulations and restrictions.
“It was incredibly challenging, but they rose to the occasion,” she said.
While the district did many things right, there could have been a bit more consistency when it came to setting standards for what teachers were doing during at-home learning, McIlmoyle said. The teachers were going through the difficult process of finding a new way to teach, which meant classes varied for students.
A more cohesive plan would have helped ensure that every student in the Anacortes district was getting the same level of learning, she said.
In a question-and-answer for the American, McIlmoyle said she would leave mask-wearing regulations up to the scientific and health experts.
“I believe that masks work together with the other protocols to make our schools as safe as they can be,” she wrote. “With that said, I am not an expert in masking during a pandemic and I trust that our state has referred to those experts to set this policy for our schools. At this time, it is a law that our students and staff be masked at school and therefore, there is no question whether it should be followed or not. We have a responsibility to follow the law and to do the best we can for all of our students.”
When it comes to learning loss and missed opportunities caused by the pandemic, McIlmoyle said she thinks the district is doing all the right things.
It is already working with the community to help connect students to resources they need. It provided summer learning options for students who were behind, and tutoring is available.
Another benefit of living in the Anacortes is the community’s dedication to student’s mental health, she said, noting the commitment from the community to fund mental health programs and provide ways for children to get the help they need.
“The district has their eye on using that money to help kids through this time,” McIlmoyle said. “Social-emotional wellbeing is important.”
Priorities
When it comes to priorities in the district, McIlmoyle said if elected she wants to focus on the strategic plan, meeting the needs of all students and improving communication.
One thing the School Board does is oversee the creation of the strategic plan. Writing that plan will greatly influence what happens at the district moving forward, with opportunities to improve schools.
One major part of the plan and what the district does is bringing “equity and inclusion conversations into all aspects of the district,” McIlmoyle said.
She also said she wants to look at how the district can support the new dyslexia intervention program recently put in place by the state. That program will make a difference here, she said.
She also talked about adding a communication director.
“We need to be making sure we have effective communication with the parents and the community,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.