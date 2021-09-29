• Meredith McIlmoyle and Celese Stevens will face off for Anacortes School District Board of Commissioners, Position 1, in the general election Nov. 2.
School Board members are elected to four-year terms.
Per state law, the members are eligible for compensation for attending meetings, though historically all members (including current members) have waived that compensation, according to the district.
For Anacortes School Board candidate Celese Stevens, having successful students and a high-achieving School District all comes back to one thing: parent involvement.
Getting parents involved in their kids’ education and creating connections between the School District and families will mean better outcomes for all students, she said.
Stevens and her husband own Thrive Fitness in Oak Harbor. They have three students in the Anacortes School District, two at Anacortes High School and one at Anacortes Middle School.
Running for School Board
Stevens said she loves this community and the students here. She was talking to some parents and families who had concerns and questions about what was going on at the schools and felt like now was the time to step up.
“Parents were feeling like they weren’t being heard, and I would love to serve our community in that way,” she said.
This is the time to have a focused agenda of what will benefit students and the community, Stevens said. That means looking at the full picture, finding a middle ground and addressing the needs of all students.
“I truly want parents to feel heard and involved,” she said. “We just want what’s best for our kids.”
That means focusing on helping students be as prepared as they can be for their future.
Working through a pandemic
Stevens said she thinks the district did a good job handling the COVID-19 pandemic and trying to keep up with the ever-changing restrictions and regulations.
As a business owner and a member of the Northwest United FC board, Stevens saw firsthand how difficult it was to navigate the changes during the last 18 months.
“District leaders clearly worked very hard to get us safely and productively through the pandemic,” she said.
Stevens noted that the district came up with plans that weren’t accepted by Skagit County Public Health. She said she puts more faith into the district than the health department when it comes to what’s best for Anacortes kids.
Parents also had concerns about what was going on, and Stevens said they needed to feel like they were being heard. That means making sure parents and the health officials are connecting so that questions are answered and concerns are addressed, she said.
“I want parents to feel like they have a voice,” she said.
One of the health measures put in place by state officials is the required wearing of face coverings inside of schools.
Stevens said when it comes to students wearing masks, she is strongly parent choice.
“There are many ways to mitigate COVID, and wearing masks is just one measure to consider. I fully support parent choice to assess the needs of their individual student(s),” she said in a question-and-answer form for the American. “Let’s consider focused attention on the ways of mitigation that are not harmful to our kids and that don’t inhibit learning and development, like air purification and cleaning practices. Let’s look to successful examples of masks-optional policies elsewhere in the US and world. Let’s help create the most positive learning environment we can for our kids. For some, a mask is no issue and even brings them comfort … for others it is highly detrimental to their learning experience. These kids deserve an education too. A parent-choice policy would allow for all of our kids to find school as a safe educational environment as it was intended.”
When it comes to addressing learning loss and education, the district and the state Office of the Superintendent of Public Instruction agree that the best way to find success is to get parents involved in a bigger way, Stevens said.
Finding ways to help students also means figuring out the best way to serve students where they are. That may mean finding new ways to assess them so that there is a way judge what kids have learned and what is missing, she said.
Priorities
Stevens said her top focus is academics and helping prepare students for their future.
She wants a school system that works for students with their individual gifts and talents and to help them “grow and develop in the areas where they are best suited,” Stevens said.
That’s not the same for every student, so when it comes to looking at academics, there needs to be a way to mold to each one.
Getting parents involved will help with academic growth and achievement and the district’s rankings in those areas, she said.
“To do that, we need to make academics a priority,” she said. “Along with that comes character development, meeting kids’ individual needs and allow(ing) an opportunity for every student to meet their full potential.”
Another priority is opening up more communication between the School District and families, she said. There needs to be a more concerted effort to get communication out to people.
The new principal at the high school, for example, should have sent out a letter introducing himself to families, she said. Stevens never received one, despite having two kids in the school.
There has also been a recent influx of vandalism at the schools, but families weren’t told about it until some time after it happened, she said.
Superintendent Justin Irish has done a great job of keeping an open-door policy and creating an environment where people can speak, but that needs to be expanded, she said. Establishing conversations upfront and creating the flow back and forth of information is important, she said.
