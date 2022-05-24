One person from Anacortes has thrown his name in the race against sitting U.S. Sen. Patty Murray, D-Washington.
Charles “Chuck” Jackson of Anacortes, who prefers Independent, is one of 18 candidates who filed last week to run for the senator position this year.
The others are Murray, Henry Clay Dennison, Mohammad Hassan Said, John Guenther, Tiffany Smiley, Dan Phan Doan, Dr. Pano Churchill, Dave Saulibio, Sam Cusmir, Bill Hirt, Jon Butler, Bryan Solstin, Martin D. Hash, Thor Admundson, Naz Paul, Ravin Pierre and Leon Lawson.
As of 4:30 p.m. Friday, as filing week for the 2022 election ended, 100 candidates had filed to run for 150 offices.
Christian Burns of Concrete filed Friday to run against incumbent Lisa Janicki for the Skagit County Board of Commissioners.
Burns and Janicki are running to represent Commissioner District 3, which covers eastern Skagit County including Sedro-Woolley.
Two other county offices will have competitive races this year, thanks to last-day filings for auditor and assessor.
One-term Auditor Sandy Perkins will face off against challenger Eric Hull.
In the race for assessor, Karie Storle filed to run against Danny Hagen. Current Auditor Dave Thomas did not file to run again.
Melissa Beaton is running unopposed for clerk, as is Hayley Thompson for coroner, Jackie Brunson for treasurer and Rich Weyrich for prosecuting attorney.
Current Sheriff Don McDermott will face challenger Kevin Ewing.
There are 10 candidates up for the 2nd Congressional District’s seat in the U.S. House of Representatives, including incumbent Democrat Rick Larsen. Others are Cody Hart, Dan Matthews, Doug “Yoshe” Revelle, Bill Wheeler, Jon Welch, Brandon Lee Stainaker, Jason Call, Leif Johnson and Carrie R. Kennedy.
Germaine Kornegay is running to retain her seat on the Skagit Public Utility District Board of Commissioners. She is challenged by Corrin Hamburg.
Each of the three incumbent judges in Skagit County District Court — Warren Gilbert, Dianne Goddard and Jenifer Howson — filed to run.
In the 4oth Legislative District, Trevor Smith has filed to run for State Position 2, currently held by Alex Ramel, who also filed.
In that district, for State Position 1, incumbent Debra Lekanoff is the only person who filed to run.
In the 10th Legislative District, which covers south Fidalgo Island, incumbent Greg Gilday filed to run for his seat at Position 1. He is challenged by Clyde Shavers. Dave Paul also filed to run to keep his seat in Position 2. He is challenged by Ryan Campbell and Karen Lesetmoe.
The last day for candidates to withdraw from a race was Monday. The county will hold a special three-day filing period for races without candidates.
Several people filed to run to be precinct committee officers.
On the Republican side, filers are Melissa J. Lee, Connie Miller, Dick Bowen and John P. Christy.
On the Democratic side, filers are Sarah Pedersen, Wim Houppermans, Sally Pullen, Andrea Doll, Amanda Hubik, Steven D. Jones and Rita Sullivan.
The primary election for those races with three or more candidates is Aug. 2 and the general election is Nov. 8.
To see a full list of candidates who have filed, go to skagitcounty.net/elections.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.