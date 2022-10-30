The deadline is approaching to get in ballots for this year's general election.
Ballots are due 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8, this year. While there are no Anacortes-specific offices up this year, there are several county, state and federal races on Anacortes ballots.
In town, ballot drop boxes are located behind the Anacortes Public Library at 1220 10th St. and at the Skyline Beach Club, 6041 Sands Way.
Running for U.S. senator are Democratic incumbent Patty Murray and Republican challenger Tiffany Smiley. Also at the federal level is the race between incumbent Democratic U.S. Rep. Rick Larsen and Republican Dan Matthews.
State House candidates for legislative that include Anacortes this year are District 10 position 1 Republican Greg Gilday and Democrat Clyde Shavers; Legislative District 10 position 2 incumbent Dave Paul and Karen Lesetmoe; legislative District 40 state representatives position 2 incumbent Alex Ramel and Trevor Smith; Legislative District 40 state representative position 1 incumbent Debra Lekanoff and Shannon Perkes).
On the state level, Steve Hobbs faces Julie Anderson for secretary of state.
And at the county level, incumbent Skagit County Commissioner Lisa Janicki faces Christian Burns in the race for commissioner position 3.
Other Skagit County races are assessor (Danny Hagen, Karie Storle), auditor (incumbent Sandy Perkins, Eric Hull), sheriff (incumbent Don McDermott, Kevin Ewing), and Skagit Public Utility District commissioner 3 (Germaine Kornegay, Corrin Hamburg).
Unopposed county candidates are Melissa Beaton (clerk), Hayley Thompson (coroner), Rich Weyrich (prosecuting attorney), Jackie Brunson (treasurer), Warren M. Gilbert (District Court judge position 1), Dianne Edmonds Goddard (District Court judge position 2) and Jenifer Howson (District Court judge position 3).
Three races for the state Supreme Court are unopposed. Candidates are Mary I. Yu for position 1, Barbara Madsen for position 5 and G. Helen Whitener for position 6.
