First-time candidates Karie Storle and Danny Hagen are running in the Nov. 8 election for Skagit County assessor.
Skagit County Assessor Dave Thomas is not seeking reelection.
Hagen is running as an independent. He said the assessor position should be nonpartisan and that by running as an independent, he hopes Democrats and Republicans will feel comfortable seeking advice.
Hagen, who lives in La Conner, has worked in the Skagit County Assessor’s Office for about seven years, and his father worked in the office for many years.
Storle, a Republican from Sedro-Woolley, said she is running because residents of Skagit County deserve someone with both the experience and leadership necessary for the job.
She has 19 years of experience in the Assessor’s Office and 30 years of military experience.
During her time at the Assessor’s Office, Storle said she took classes provided by the state Department of Revenue. She also took part in leadership courses while in the Army.
Hagen said he is the first person in the Skagit County Assessor’s Office to become a professional member of the International Association of Assessing Officers.
He said he is also finishing the requirements for his Mass Appraisal Specialist designation.
If elected, Hagen wants to help educate Skagit County residents.
He said he will start in-office trainings that he will teach rather than wait for ones offered by the state Department of Revenue.
Hagen also wants to educate stakeholders by having open forums throughout the county on such topics such as property taxes, where tax revenue goes and why property taxes are needed.
Similarly, Storle said the biggest challenge the assessor faces is the real estate market's rising property values.
While there is not much an assessor can do about the market other than follow the rules and regulations, she said she plans to do so accurately and transparently.
