Incumbent Sandy Perkins is facing Eric Hull in the Nov. 8 election in the race for Skagit County auditor.
Perkins, a Democrat, was elected county auditor in 2018 after serving as chief deputy auditor.
“I’ve been an auditor for 25 years and I have expertise in fraud detection and fraud prevention, and that’s key to both elections, and accounting and licensing,” she said.
Hull, a Republican, has a background in science and engineering.
In addition to her experience in the county Auditor’s Office, Perkins has also owned a business where she helped individuals who are victims of fraud.
“I have proudly held the designation of Certified Fraud Examiner for over 20 years, demonstrating that I am an expert in both fraud prevention and detection,” Perkins wrote on her campaign website.
Within the community, Perkins has provided free workshops at local libraries, senior centers and civic group meetings to educate Skagit County residents about the prevention of fraud, elder abuse and financial exploitation, according to information submitted for the voters pamphlet.
According to information Hull submitted for the voter pamphlet, he has been a scientist for Hitachi Scientific Instruments, was a scientist and engineer for Boeing and is the owner of an engineering consulting company.
“I helped put the 777 jet aircraft in the sky for Boeing, I developed scientific instrumentation to measure trace amounts of toxins in drinking water for Hitachi and I led and helped shaped young minds through my experience teaching right here in Skagit County,” Hull wrote on his campaign website.
On his campaign website, Hull talks about putting the “A’s” back in auditor.
The “A’s” are accountability, accessibility and accuracy.
“As County Auditor, I will be devoted to maintaining and providing the same level of accuracy for you,” Hull wrote on his website.
“I believe that full accessibility to, and availability of this office must be prioritized to the people of our county as well,” Hull wrote in his statement in the voter pamphlet.
