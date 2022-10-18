Incumbent Skagit County Sheriff Don McDermott is running against Kevin Ewing in the Nov. 8 election.
McDermott, a Democrat from Mount Vernon, has four years of experience as sheriff and about 40 in law enforcement.
“My vision of sheriff, … it’s not about one person. To me, it’s about a vision and mission and goals that provide a successful model for public safety,” McDermott said. “... That takes a commitment from others across the spectrum of Skagit County.”
McDermott's work experience includes serving as undersheriff, patrol division chief, chief criminal deputy and drug task force commander.
He said he believes the most important issue facing the winner of the election will be drug-related crime — fentanyl, in particular.
The fight against fentanyl will continue to take the collaborative efforts of local, state and federal partners to tackle issues ranging from public education about fentanyl to reducing recidivism, McDermott said.
Ewing, a first-time candidate from Sedro-Woolley, states no party preference on the ballot but describes himself as a “constitutionalist.”
He said in an email that he aims to “end the lawlessness of the elected officials in Skagit County that have broken their oath of office to the people of Skagit County.”
Ewing said he’s studied law for probably 40 years, taking many courses online. He said he's taught the Constitution at the Burlington Public Library and other public venues for the past 23 months.
Ewing is semi-retired, but still does some work as a contractor.
He believes the most important issue facing the winner of the sheriff's race is the children of Skagit County.
He said in the email that he plans to sponsor a junior deputy program for children similar to a program in Collier County, Florida, to reduce truancy, juvenile delinquency and drug use, and increase high school graduation rates.
McDermott said his law enforcement experience sets him apart from his opponent.
“We have two very different views of what we believe is a sheriff,” McDermott said. “... My experience over the 40 plus years I’ve been doing this, … it’s about building those alliances and building trust beyond the Sheriff’s Office. … That’s where I believe my strength is: to be able to get a positive effort to make things happen.”
Ewing said those who support him want a constitutionalist.
“I believe the Constitution is the ultimate rule of law for every officer, elected public official, resident, and visitor of Skagit County,” Ewing said in his email. “I will do my duty as required by law to protect the citizens of this county, their lives, property, and their businesses from all foreign and domestic enemies.”
