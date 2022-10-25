Skagit County Commissioner Lisa Janicki is defending her seat in the Nov. 8 election against political newcomer Christian Burns.
As Janicki, a Democrat, runs for her third term, she said she wants to continue her work on housing, mental health and addiction treatment, and supporting agriculture, while tackling emerging problems with public safety.
Burns, a Republican, said he was motivated to run because of changes he’s seeing in the county.
Issues such as cost of living, cost of housing and increasing homelessness aren’t getting better, and current leadership hasn’t done enough to keep these issues in check, he said.
“I want to keep this place a place where my children can live and have children of their own,” Burns said.
But he said he knows county government works slowly, and said he wasn’t sure how much he could do to change the course in one term in office.
Janicki said she’s proud of her work with city and nonprofit partners to create more resources for people without housing and to create more affordable apartments for low-income families.
She said the county has a long way to go on these issues, but there’s more government funding available than ever before, and local leaders are aligned thanks to her efforts to build relationships with mayors.
“Each project that comes on is a pressure valve for the system,” Janicki said.
On housing, Burns said the cost issue is bigger than Skagit County. Wealthy families leaving the Seattle area and buying homes here will continue to skew the market, and there’s little that local elected officials can do to lower housing costs, he said.
But one thing that would help would be to work through the permitting backlog in the county Planning and Development department, he said. If elected, he would work with staff to address the backlog.
Janicki said state legislation aimed at curtailing law enforcement misconduct went too far, and if reelected she wants to support law enforcement officers by funding new tools and practices that will help them do their jobs.
This also means funding mental health and drug addiction treatment, she said. By tackling these issues, crime will drop.
“Given the outcome of the pandemic, we are seeing mental health and substance use issues that are spiking even more than they already had been,” Janicki said.
Burns said county commissioners have no role in setting law enforcement policy and only control the budget at the Sheriff’s Office. He said he would support adequate funding for this office.
While he acknowledged the frustrations of residents and law enforcement officers, he said he still believes Skagit County is the best in the state at supporting law enforcement.
“If I was in law enforcement, I would rather work in Skagit County than any other county on the West Coast,” Burns said.
If re-elected, Janicki said she wants to help assure the farming community that it is a priority.
“We have to make sure that farmland remains farmland because there is no other choice on that,” she said.
On this topic, Burns agrees.
He said he supports the farming community, and that agriculture does not have to be at odds with being a good steward of the environment.
“When environmental policies are at odds with farming, we in the county have to advocate for our food security,” Burns said.
However, regulations from state agencies in the name of environmental protection often miss the mark, he said. As a commissioner, he would work to bring farmers' voices to the table.
Specifically, he cited elk and their impact on east Skagt County farmers. The elk have a history of destroying fences, spoiling bales of hay and spreading disease to livestock, but are protected by state law.
“We have 13,000 acres of farmland in east county, and the ability to farm on that land is impacted greatly by the elk herds,” Burns said.
These farmers need relief from the damage caused by the elk, and Burns said he believes he would do more to help them.
