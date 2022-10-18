Election 2022 logo - Anacortes

Incumbent Debra Lekanoff is running in the Nov. 8 election against write-in candidate Shannon Perkes for the 40th Legislative District's Position 1 seat in the State House of Representatives.

The 40th District includes San Juan County and portions of Whatcom and Skagit counties. 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.