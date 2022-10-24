Two Democrats will face off in the Nov. 8 election for the 40th Legislative District’s Position 2 seat in the state House of Representatives.
Incumbent state Rep. Alex Ramel of Bellingham, who has served in the state Legislature since January 2020, will run against Trevor Smith.
Smith has served as a precinct committee officer in the 40th District since 2019 and served as the chair of the 40th Legislative District Democrats from 2019 to 2020, according to the voters pamphlet.
Ramel is running on a platform of addressing environmental policy and housing concerns, he said.
“I’ve knocked on more than 2,500 doors this year, and the single most common concern that voters are raising is our housing crisis,” Ramel said.
According to Smith’s statement in the voters pamphlet, he wants to address working-class concerns, including housing, transportation, jobs, wages and environmental policy.
Ramel said solving concerns regarding housing will require a multipronged effort. He plans to sponsor several bills to address housing issues, including those related to supply, rent and cost.
Ramel said he has experience passing reforms on multifamily housing tax programs and in advocating for rental assistance.
In the past, he’s served as president of the Kulshan Community Land Trust, a nonprofit in Bellingham that is focused on creating affordable housing for low- and middle-income families.
He said his experience as a state representative, the endorsements he’s received from dozens of organizations statewide and his track record within the party make him stand out as a candidate.
In November 2020, Ramel was elected deputy majority whip for the House Democratic Caucus.
“I’ve got a track record of successful achievement. I have been elevated to (a) leadership role, … meaning other Democrats see me as somebody who is successful and has something to contribute,” Ramel said.
Outside of holding office, Ramel works as a clean energy and environmental community organizer.
Smith did not respond to multiple requests for comment regarding his candidacy.
According to the voters pamphlet, he has 23 years of experience as a union laborer and additional experience as a business agent, district council organizer and a regional director of organizing. He has volunteer experience in environmental advocacy.
“I have a history of building coalitions and getting things done without leaving workers behind,” Smith said in his voters pamphlet statement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.