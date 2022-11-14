As of Monday, many incumbents were leading in their races in the 2022 general election, including Skagit County Commissioner Lisa Janicki.
A estimated 17,500 ballots were left to be counted in Skagit County as of Monday. Another ballot count was set for 5 p.m. Tuesday, but results were not available at press time.
There are no Anacortes-specific offices up this year, but there were several county, state and federal races on Anacortes ballots.
In the race for U.S. senator, Democratic incumbent Patty Murray is leading Republican challenger Tiffany Smiley with about 57% of the vote.
Also at the federal level is the race between incumbent Democratic U.S. Rep. Rick Larsen and Republican Dan Matthews. As of Monday, Larsen was leading with 187,014 votes to 119,965 (about 61%).
State House candidates for districts that include Anacortes this year are District 10 position 1 Republican Greg Gilday and Democrat Clyde Shavers (as of Monday, Gilday was leading by only 74 votes); Legislative District 10 position 2 incumbent Dave Paul and Karen Lesetmoe (Paul has 52% of the vote); legislative District 40 state representatives position 2 incumbent Alex Ramel and Trevor Smith (Ramel had 75% of the vote Monday); Legislative District 40 state representative position 1 incumbent Debra Lekanoff and Shannon Perkes (Lekanoff is winning with 71% of the vote).
On the state level, Steve Hobbs faces Julie Anderson for secretary of state. As of Monday, Hobbs had 1,342,009 votes to Anderson's 1,238,339.
At the county level, Janicki is leading challenger Christian Burns in the race for commissioner position 3. Janicki had 22,790 votes (roughly 60%) to Burns' 15,179 after Monday's count.
Other Skagit County races are assessor (Danny Hagen is leading Karie Storle with 56% of the vote), auditor (incumbent Sandy Perkins is leading Eric Hull with 56% of the vote), sheriff (incumbent Don McDermott is leading challenger Kevin Ewing with 66% of the vote), and Skagit Public Utility District commissioner 3 (Germaine Kornegay is leading Corrin Hamburg by only 40 votes).
Unopposed county candidates are Melissa Beaton (clerk), Hayley Thompson (coroner), Rich Weyrich (prosecuting attorney), Jackie Brunson (treasurer), Warren M. Gilbert (District Court judge position 1), Dianne Edmonds Goddard (District Court judge position 2) and Jenifer Howson (District Court judge position 3).
Three races for the state Supreme Court are unopposed. Candidates are Mary I. Yu for position 1, Barbara Madsen for position 5 and G. Helen Whitener for position 6.
