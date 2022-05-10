Those seeking to run for public office this fall must file their candidacies next week.
Some Skagit County and statewide positions will be on local voters’ ballots this year.
Filing runs from 9 a.m. May 16 to 5 p.m. May 20. Prospective candidates can file online, by mail or in person at the Skagit County Elections Department.
The County Commissioner District 3 spot currently held by Lisa Janicki is up for election this year, as are the roles of assessor (currently held by Dave Thomas), auditor (Sandra Perkins), clerk (Melissa Beaton), coroner (Hayley Thompson), prosecuting attorney (Rich Weyrich), sheriff (Don McDermott) and treasurer (Jackie Brunson).
Terms for all three positions on district court (held currently by Warren Gilbert, Dianne Goddard and Jenifer Howson) expire this year.
Commissioner Position 3 (currently held by Germaine Kornegay) of the Public Utility District No. 1 is up for election this year.
U.S. Rep. Rick Larsen, who represents Congressional District 2, is up for re-election this year.
State Legislative District 10 (which covers the southern part of Fidalgo Island) will see positions currently held by Greg Gilday and Dave Paul up for election this year.
State Legislative District 40, which covers the northern part of Fidalgo Island, representatives Debra Lekanoff and Alex Ramel’s seats are also both up for election this year.
U.S. Sen. Patty Murray, D-Washington, is also up for election this year.
At the state level, voters will decide on the secretary of state and three seats on the state Supreme Court.
Several Skagit County precinct committee officer positions are also open.
The state Public Disclosure Commission tracks candidates’ campaign contributions and expense reports at pdc.wa.gov.
