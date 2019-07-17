By Richard Walker
Four candidates are seeking election to the state Senate from the 40th District: incumbent Liz Lovelett of Anacortes, Greta Aitken of Burlington, Carrie Blackwood of Bellingham and Daniel Miller of Friday Harbor.
The top two candidates in the Aug. 6 primary election will advance to the Nov. 5 general election. The winner will serve the one year remaining in the four-year term of vacated in January when Kevin Ranker resigned.
Senators write and vote on legislation, approve resolutions, adopt the state budget and confirm or reject gubernatorial appointments to the state cabinet, commissions and boards. State senators are paid $48,731 a year and $120 per diem.
Blackwood, Lovelett and Miller responded to Anacortes American questions regarding their qualifications, priorities and stands on issues. Aitken, a tax preparer and state-certified interpreter, did not respond.
In their own words:
Elizabeth (Liz) Lovelett
Age: 39
City of residence: Anacortes
Occupation: State senator
Education: Current student at WWU; graduated with honors from both Anacortes High School and Skagit Valley College (Running Start), 1998.
Party preference: Democrat
Elected offices held: State Senate (appointed in February); Anacortes City Council member, 2014-19.
Community involvement: After-school art educator, Anacortes School District; board adviser, Anacortes Farmers Market; Capital Facilities Committee member, Anacortes School District; two-time president of the Whitney PTA; former member of the City Council’s Affordable Housing and Community Services, Public Works, Public Safety, Parks and Recreation, and Depot Master Planning committees; Skagit County Marine Resources Committee; Population Health Trust Skagit; Blue Green Alliance member.
Campaign website: LizLovelett.org
Q: What motivates you to run for office?
A: This community, natural environment and my two lovely daughters have inspired me to serve. I am a fifth-generation Anacortes resident and have made a name for myself in the 40th LD by working hard and representing the people of Skagit County on the issues we care about. From affordable housing and social services, to environmental priorities and public safety — I have made these concerns the forefront of my work during my time on the Anacortes City Council and as your state senator. I catalyzed the formation of the Affordable Housing and Community Resources Committee while on the council and was the primary author of our Affordable Housing Strategic Plan. Prior to elected service, I owned and operated The Business for six years, served as a PTA president, was a respected member of the Blue Green Alliance, and supported the Anacortes Farmers Market as a board adviser. I am the youngest mom in the Senate, and I draw on my unique life experiences and my desire to make our region a vibrant place for our children and future generations.
Q: Name three priorities if elected.
A: Environment – Preserving the open spaces, beaches, and wildlife that are the cornerstones of our region; investing in clean energy and fighting for employment security as we face the threat of climate change; planning for the transportation needs of the neighborhoods and industries of tomorrow.
Housing and Social Services — Getting our most vulnerable neighbors the services and support they need; creating a path to affordable housing for all ages and incomes through regional collaboration and strategic land use, zoning, and financial modeling; recognizing and investing in housing as a foundation of public health and community well-being.
Local experience in the Legislature — Working collaboratively with the community and all levels of government to come up with real solutions to challenges, large and small.
Q: How would you address those issues?
A: Foundational to solving all of these complex issues is figuring out how to pay for the investments without burdening people who can least afford additional taxes and fees, especially seniors and students. We have a lot of work to do on our regressive tax code. Additionally, I believe that by looking at our problems holistically — for example, pairing environmental stewardship with any low- and mixed-income housing we create — we have the opportunity to address things more systematically and solve many problems at once.
Q: Provide some examples where you’ve worked with others of opposite views to reach reconciliation.
A: I believe strongly that diverse viewpoints bring better final products. Of the bills I introduced, those that passed this session had bipartisan support. I worked with Sen. Wagoner, R-Sedro-Woolley, on securing funding for the Mount Vernon Public Library and to permanently protect Blanchard Mountain. I know that I can hold true to my personal convictions, represent my constituents and problem-solve without alienating those with different opinions.
Q: Name some issues on which you’ve disagreed with significant donors to your campaign.
A: I have had donations by both labor and environmental groups which means I will undoubtedly, at points, have differing viewpoints from either side. I have had to navigate based on my strong support of the Just Transition framework of changing our energy future. I always approach my work from a place of honesty and knowing that you can’t make everybody happy — all I can do is promise to listen, to work hard, and to make decisions with as much information and as many perspectives as possible.
***
Carrie Blackwood
Age: 47
City of residence: Bellingham
Occupation: Attorney specializing in labor and employment law at Barron Smith Daugert, PLLC; senior adjunct professor of labor studies at Fairhaven College of Western Washington University.
Education: B.A. in law and diversity, Western Washington University; doctor of law (J.D.), labor and employment, Mitchell Hamline School of Law.
Party preference: Democrat
Elected offices held: None
Community involvement: WWU’s MeChA mentor, Happy Valley YIMBY Committee, Bellingham Home Fund Campaign Committee, Bellingham City Club panelist (“Sexual Harassment and #MeToo,” 2018), Law Advocates volunteer, Initiative 1639 volunteer, Washington State Bar Association Diversity Committee member (2016-18), Latinx Bar Association member and WSBA QLaw member.
Campaign website: www.carrieblackwood.com
Q: What motivates you to run for office?
A: The climate crises and growing economic and social inequality. We have a unique opportunity here in the 40th to lead on both of these issues and the political will to do so.
Q: Name three priorities if elected.
A: Addressing the climate crises and healing our natural environments so that resident orcas can thrive; taxing the wealthy at a higher rate while lowering the tax burden for lower- and middle-income persons; and investing in our public infrastructure, including public transportation, education, senior care, and housing.
Q: How would you address those issues?
A: I will use my skills as a leader, negotiator and consensus-builder to create coalitions of problem-solvers in the Legislature. I will seek the counsel of those most affected by these issues as we create policies that serve the people of Washington state.
Q: Provide some examples where you’ve worked with others of opposite views to reach reconciliation.
A: As a professional negotiator and attorney representing governmental entities, labor unions, non-profits, small business and employees, I have supported the resolution of countless contractual and interpersonal conflicts.
Q: Name some issues on which you’ve disagreed with significant donors to your campaign.
A: (Blackwell did not respond)
***
Daniel Miller
Age: 49
Town of residence: Friday Harbor
Occupation: Landscaper; antique buyer and seller.
Education: B.A. in public policy, The Evergreen State College; additional legal studies at University of Washington.
Party preference: Republican
Elected offices held: None
Community involvement: Past candidate for local office and state Legislature; winner of the Republican primary for state House of Representatives in 1996; volunteer at Relay for Life and community dinners.
Campaign website: Daniel Miller Facebook page.
Q: What motivates you to run for office?
A: I want to work on many issues in Olympia, including health care, keeping taxes and fees from skyrocketing, and keeping the Northwest a great place to live. I am also concerned about workers in Washington state, and I think that hiring local is many times the best course.
Q: Name three priorities if elected.
A: I want to hold hearings on several important issues, including the possibility of certain drugs causing dementia; spending tax dollars with care; and maintaining freedom and liberty.
Q: How would you address those issues?
A: Just work on them in Olympia — try to get involvement from citizens and different groups. One thing would be to have several hearings on various issues in Olympia.
Q: Provide some examples where you’ve worked with others of opposite views to reach reconciliation.
A: I’ve worked with Democrats and Greens on various political projects.
Q: Name some issues on which you’ve disagreed with significant donors to your campaign.
A: Hmmm, that’s complicated!
