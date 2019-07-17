As the Anacortes School District faces financial challenges and the task of finding a new superintendent, three residents are vying for director position No. 4 on the School Board.
Incumbent William Shaw will face challengers Jennie Beltramini and Maggie Santos for the position. That field will be narrowed to two after the primary election on Aug. 6.
Positions 3 and 5 are also up for election, but each has only two candidates and will not be affected by the primary.
Position 4 is a nonpartisan office with a four-year term. Board members may receive $50 per day for attending board meetings and other district events, not to exceed $4,800 a year.
The Anacortes American sent questionnaires to all three candidates. Santos had not responded at press time. Her answers are included here.
As the Anacortes School District faces financial challenges and the task of finding a new superintendent, three residents are vying for the director position No. 4 on the School Board.
Incumbent William Shaw will face challengers Jennie Beltramini and Maggie Santos for the seat. That field will be narrowed to two after the primary election on Aug. 6.
Positions 3 and 5 are also up for election, but each has only two candidates and will not be affected by the primary.
The race between the two (and the race between incbument Marilyn Hanesworth and challenger Miri Levi for District Position No. 3 and the one between incumbent Matthew Cutter and challenger Connie Pangrazi for District Position No. 5) will be decided in the November general election ballot.
Director position No. 4 is a nonpartisan office with a four-year term. Board members may receive $50 per day for attending board meetings and other district events, not to exceed $4,800 a year.
The Anacortes American sent questionnaires to all three candidates. Santos has not yet responded.
The following is an excerpt of the candidates’ responses. Read their full answers, in their own words, on goanacortes.com.
William Shaw
Age: 48
Town of residence: Anacortes
Occupation: Research Professor, Oceanography. U.S. Naval Postgraduate School
Education: Ph.D. in Oceanography, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution (2000), Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering, Princeton University (1993)
Party preference: Position is non-partisan, my party preference is Democrat
Elected offices held: Director, Anacortes School District (2015-2019)
Community involvement: Assistant Coach, Anacortes Youth Football (2015 and 2016), Lead Petitioner and Founding President, Bay View Academy (a public charter school in Monterey, CA, 2010-2011), Director, Bay View Academy (2010-2013), Volunteer, Local science fairs and science competitions
Campaign website: I do not have a campaign website.
Q: What motivates you to run for office?
A: I am running for re-election because … I believe in public education. From my experiences as a public school student, a scientific researcher and educator, a director on public school boards in two states, and a parent, I appreciate the power of education in shaping the futures of our children. In a second term, I will commit my best to supporting our 2,700 students – so all students benefit from their education, just as I have.
Q: Name three priorities if elected.
A: In the remainder of my term and if re-elected, … My priorities are ensuring that the District has a sustainable budget, developing a process that ensures a smooth superintendent transition, and furthering District initiatives in social-emotional learning and equity for all of our students.
Q: What do you think are the biggest issues facing the Anacortes School District? How would you address them?
The biggest issues facing the District are (1) adjusting budgets to constraints imposed by the State Legislature in response to the State Supreme Court’s McCleary decision and (2) addressing the achievement gaps that exist for poor students, students of color, and special education students in our District.
I will come at the budget challenges from both directions. …. On the revenue side, I will work closely with our State Legislators to modify the education funding model to make it fair for Anacortes children. I will also explore additional ways to fund programs locally. On the spending side, I will work to ensure that budgets are tightly aligned with the District’s strategic plan. …, including bargaining contract agreements that allow teachers and other school employees to be supported to do their best work and be effective and supporting District initiatives in equity and social-emotional learning.
To address achievement gaps I believe in the equity approach that is one of the pillars of the District strategic plan. … As a whole, the community must come together to acknowledge that there are biases and misunderstandings that lead to some students being treated differently and not having access to all educational opportunities. The District needs to engage with families and students from struggling subgroups to learn about the obstacles their students are facing. Then, the District must work, in partnership with other community groups as appropriate, to help students overcome the challenges they face.
Q: With Superintendent Mark Wenzel leaving next year, how would you like to participate in the search for a new superintendent? What qualities would you like to see in a leader?
A: At a minimum, I would participate in defining the hiring process and the job description including desired qualities, and ensure that the hiring process was honored. In consultation with the Board, I would serve on the search committee if my participation at that level is helpful. … The qualities I want to see in a new leader are a commitment to making decisions based on the best interests of students, an ability to inspire students and teachers, strong and transparent communication skills, a desire to engage with the local community, and a commitment to the broad initiatives of the District strategic plan. It would be highly desirable for the new leader to have experience in implementing social emotional learning programs and equity initiatives.
Q: As the district faces financial difficulties, what would you do to balance the budget?
A: Please see answer above.
*****
Jennie Beltramini
Age: 45
Town of residence: Anacortes
Occupation: Math Specialist, Student Achievement Partners
Education: BA Elementary Education, Washington State University; MEd Curriculum and Instruction, Lesley University; Certificate of Teacher Leadership, University of Washington
Party preference: The School Board Director is a non-partisan position
Elected offices held: None
Community involvement: I am a member of my school PTAs where my children attend; I have been a school and classroom volunteer; I am involved at Sacred Heart Parish of La Conner; I support youth sports in Anacortes and Young Life; I volunteer with Fidalgo DanceWorks.
Campaign website: www.jenniebeltramini.com
Q: What motivates you to run for office?
A: I am an educator and have worked in education for over 20 years. Thirteen years ago I moved to Anacortes because of the small town community and the schools. I wanted to teach in the Anacortes School District and I wanted my children to attend the schools. I have been committed to the district, the students, and the families ever since. I no longer work in the district, but work with a national nonprofit as a mathematics specialist. I am running for a position on the Anacortes School Board because … … I see being a Board Director as an opportunity to contribute to the school district I care about. I know Anacortes is a great school district, however I also know there are aspects of the districts and schools that can be improved to better meet the needs of all students and ensure their success. I want to contribute to leading the district forward to better address challenges and areas for improvement.
Q: Name three priorities if elected.
A: Three priorities I would have as a Board member are:
1) Addressing current financial challenges due to recent legislative changes to the local levy process and declining enrollment by keeping the focus on students and making student-centered decisions. If student success is a priority, the budget should reflect that. … For students to be successful, policies and decisions should protect the classroom.
2) Focusing on issues of equity in the schools to ensure all students have access to opportunities, regardless of race or income level. I will reach out to students and families and make sure their voices are heard and their experiences in the schools are considered. I will also advocate for staff professional learning to raise awareness of equity issues and to learn about how to best meet the needs of all students.
3) Meeting the academic, social/emotional, and physical needs of all students. I will prioritize ensuring the district’s strategic plan becomes a reality by specifically monitoring the goals around Equity, Social Emotional Learning, and Quality Instruction & Curriculum. … The Board should make certain measures of success reflect the whole child and skills needed for success as productive adults after K-12 education.
Q: What do you think are the biggest issues facing the Anacortes School District? How would you address them?
A: The biggest issue facing the Anacortes School District in the coming years will continue to be budget challenges. In Anacortes, there is declining enrollment which means decreased funding. In addition, there have been recent changes to state and local levy funding which limits what local taxpayers can contribute to the district for locally decided/prioritized programs and services. The legislative changes have caused school districts to make tough decisions about how to make cuts to their budgets, including Anacortes. School Board members are the stewards of taxpayer money. In addition to fiscal responsibility, they should always have students in mind as they make decisions. An organization’s budget is a reflection on their priorities. … If student success is a priority, the budget should reflect that. Policies and decisions should focus on classrooms and students. Also, the current budget situation can be improved through working creatively with lawmakers to ensure important funding is restored. I have experience in Olympia talking with legislators. As a Board Director, I will commit to working on the budget locally and working with our lawmakers to find solutions to school funding issues so in Anacortes we can provide programs and services our district and community prioritizes.
Q: With Superintendent Mark Wenzel leaving next year, how would you like to participate in the search for a new superintendent? What qualities would you like to see in a leader?
A: I look forward to participating in the search for the next superintendent of Anacortes School District. Hiring a superintendent is one of the most important roles of a School Board. I would like the Board to conduct the search for a new superintendent in a transparent, inclusive way. I believe the Board should conduct an extensive search. The best hiring processes happen when there is a large highly qualified pool of candidates to choose from. The School Board should have a process that is transparent to district staff, families, and the community. There should be opportunities for many stakeholders, including staff, families, and community members, to participate in the process, share what they would like to see in the next superintendent, and give input on candidates. Qualities I believe are important in the next superintendent include: 1) having vast education experience at all levels from classroom teacher to current superintendent experience, 2) being open to not only recognizing what the district is doing well but also committed to scrutinizing where we can improve, and 3) being open and available to talk with, listen to and collaborate with stakeholders including students, families, and community members.
Q: As the district faces financial difficulties, what would you do to balance the budget?
A: Balancing a budget is a process of having clearly identify and defined priorities and then making financial decisions against those priorities. … As a Board Director, I will advocate for a student-centered approach to balancing the budget. Currently, the district has a good strategic plan which outlines some student-centered priorities including a focus on quality instruction and curriculum, social-emotional learning, and equity. I would ensure that as budget decisions are made, these pillars of the strategic plan are the main filter for funding and budget cuts.
*****
Maggie Santos
Age: 47
Residence: Anacortes, WA
Occupation: Preschool Director - Anacortes Lutheran Preschool
Education: BA Communications & Business - Seattle Pacific University
Elected offices held: None
Elected offices sought: Anacortes School District Board of Directors
Community involvement: Board Member of the Anacortes Schools Foundation, Committee Chair for Celebrate the Season-Anacortes Schools Foundation, PTA State Representative, PTA Board Member for local Anacortes Schools, Co-Coordinator for the Storvik Park Our Town Our Park Build-Anacortes, WA, Board Member of the Anacortes Community Youth Arts (ACYA), STEM Camp Instructor/Leader-Sponsored by Fidalgo Island Rotary, P.E.O. International Member
Campaign website: N/A
Why are you running for office? There are opportunities for growth in our school district.
1 in 5 students has some type of learning disability. Research proves that early education and intervention provide the best foundation for students to achieve educational success and long-term stability in the real world. Helping students who are non-traditional learners obtain academic success in experiential non-traditional methods is important in all grade levels. Careful research supports this method for helping students achieve educational goals.
I also have a child of my own that has learning disabilities that were not discovered until the 8th grade. As I’ve learned about his learning disabilities I have learned to recognize them in students that come through my preschool and know that our education system in general is not properly structured and funded to support them through their primary and secondary educational years. Since there is a statistically high percentage of students with learning disabilities and minimal resources to help identify them, I would work to help establish policies and programs to support ASD staff and parents in identifying and supporting these students’ needs so they can be successful and self sufficient through all of their learning years.
Top priorities:
To establish an early education and assessment intervention plan.
Provide additional support resources for teachers and staff.
Develop non traditional classes that help students obtain high school credits while meeting current academic standards.
Budget short fall:
Our district is facing a significant budget short fall for the coming years and it will take a creative approach on how we reallocate and reprioritize our educational dollars.
I believe our new superintendent will need to have strong collaborative skills. Building a stronger educational community will be key to reallocating and realigning our educational dollars due to the pending budget short fall.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.